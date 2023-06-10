Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHG: If I Could Own Just One Security Forever, This Would Be It

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF™ is the gold standard for safe high-growth ETFs, offering a diversified portfolio of the fastest-growing half of the S&P 500.
  • The SCHG ETF has a low expense ratio of 0.04% and a strong, wide-moat portfolio with fortress-like balance sheets, making it an ideal long-term investment for maximum total returns.
  • However, the ETF is unsuitable for those focused on yield or dividend growth, and its current valuation is at a 10% historical premium, making it a potentially risky buy in the current market environment.
  • But at fair value or better, SCHG's strategy of buying the fastest-growing half of the S&P 500 is unbeatable for anyone seeking zero long-term risk of losing money while maximizing long-term wealth.
  • For anyone seeking a single ticker to own forever and maximize long-term returns, SCHG is a potentially wonderful choice.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Photo of ecstatic overjoyed man rained with bucks banknotes achieving success while isolated with red background

Deagreez

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Wednesday, June 7th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've been asked by some readers and Dividend Kings members what my favorite single-ticker retirement solution is. In other words, if you could buy just one stock and

x

Morningstar

x

S&P

x

Morningstar

x

fundvisualizer

x

fundvisualizer

x

fundvisualizer

x

fundvisualizer

x

fundvisualizer

x

fundvisualizer

x

Morningstar

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

Morningstar

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
  • my correction watchlist
  • my $2.5 million family charity hedge fund 
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys 
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
104.93K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'll be buying SCHG later this year.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.