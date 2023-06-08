SeanShot

Introduction

In this article, I want to do a number of things. First and foremost, I'll discuss what to make of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) as a dividend growth stock, as it comes with a great business model, consistent growth, and solid dividend growth, which offsets some of the downside related to its low yield of just 1%.

Second, while diving into the company's numbers and comments, we'll learn a lot about the state of the global economy and the health of the credit markets.

After all, while S&P Global is diversifying, it's still the king of rating agencies.

So, let's get to it!

Three As, One D

S&P Global isn't just the world's largest rating agency. With a market cap of $120 billion, it's one of the world's largest financial service companies. Period.

Unfortunately, this large company has a very small yield, which makes it unsuitable for income-oriented investors.

Fortunately, this doesn't make it a bad dividend growth stock, as the focus is on growth. Looking at the dividend scorecard below, we see that the company scores very high on dividend safety, dividend growth, and dividend consistency.

Seeking Alpha

The company has hiked its dividend for 16 consecutive years, which includes the Great Financial Crisis, a payout ratio of just 30%, and an average annual dividend growth rate of 14.0% over the past five years.

On May 25, 2022, the board approved a 10.4% dividend hike.

On January 25, 2023, the company announced a 5.9% dividend hike.

The stock currently yields 1.0%.

Data by YCharts

Again, while its yield is disappointing, the stock is outperforming the market by a wide margin, which is backed by decades of research. For example, Hartford Funds found that dividend growth stocks outperform the market with subdued volatility.

Hartford Fund

Nuveen displayed the relationship between risk and volatility even better.

Dividend growers not only have higher returns, but also consistently lower risks, which is based on the ability of dividend growers to generate value and allow investors to benefit from consistently rising income. This is something lower-quality companies cannot compete with - at least not on a long-term basis.

Nuveen

Over the past ten years, SPGI shares have returned 664%, which beats the market and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) by a mile.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, as the numbers below show, SPGI consistently outperformed its peers with favorable volatility.

Portfolio Visualizer

However, over the past three years, SPGI shares have started to underperform, which is why I applied a neutral rating in last year's article.

It's also why I'm revisiting the stock. After all, poor performances of companies with otherwise good track records could mean we're buying great value.

Despite Headwinds, S&P Global Is Making Progress

S&P Global shares are currently roughly 20% below their all-time high. This is after an impressive 34% rally off its 2022 lows.

FINVIZ

The company's biggest problem is a very tough credit market, which hurts the demand for its ratings.

However, in the first quarter of 2023, the company saw a 9% increase in adjusted earnings per share compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by a combination of 3% revenue growth, operating margin expansion of 100 basis points, and an 8% reduction in the fully diluted share count.

S&P Global

In the Market Intelligence segment, which accounted for 34% of 2022 revenue, revenue increased by 5% with strong growth in data and advisory solutions and credit and risk solutions.

However, there was a lower issuance environment compared to the previous year, though it improved sequentially from the fourth quarter. Expense growth remained flat year-over-year, resulting in a 16% increase in operating profit and a 300 basis points increase in operating margin to 32%.

S&P Global

In the company's Rating segment, revenue decreased by 5%. However, there was an improvement in the issuance environment compared to the previous quarter. Adjusted expenses decreased by 3%, resulting in a 6% decrease in operating profit and an 80 basis points decrease in operating margin to 58.3%.

S&P Global

The other segments showed growth, boosted by more demand for advisory and transactional services.

What's interesting is that the company's economists forecast global GDP growth of 2.7% in 2023, with expectations of a mild recession in the middle of the year and a modest recovery towards the end, which is essentially the soft landing narrative most readers may be familiar with.

Inflation is expected to remain above central bank targets, and energy prices are anticipated to stay above historical averages, which is something that I agree with.

While commercial conditions are favorable for many businesses, the issuance environment remains volatile.

Hence, the company maintains its guidance ranges for revenue and adjusted operating margin but acknowledges increased uncertainty in the markets and the banking sector.

According to the company, there's an elevated risk actual numbers may come closer to the low end of these ranges.

Again, given the bigger picture, I agree with these numbers and believe that SPGI is doing a terrific job of clearly communicating opportunities and risks.

S&P Global

Furthermore, while S&P Global expects a mild recession later than initially anticipated, they foresee volatility in equities, credit, and commodities markets.

The company also emphasized the continuation of secular trends, like the shift from active to passive asset management and energy transition.

Although the events surrounding regional banks add uncertainty, S&P Global does not expect a material impact on their financial guidance for 2023 or their medium-term targets.

Hence, the company projects build issuance to be up approximately 3% to 7% for the full year.

S&P Global

In addition to that, S&P Global launched multiple new products, leveraging synergies between teams to enhance their customer value proposition.

For example, the company introduced new price assessments for black mass and R-PET to improve transparency in the pricing of battery raw materials and recycled plastics.

S&P Global also remained focused on disciplined M&A and completed the acquisitions of TruSight and ChartIQ within market intelligence and market scan within mobility.

Valuation

The company's comments and outlook are reflected in analyst estimates. While 2023 is expected to be a slow year, 2024 is expected to see a significant upswing in free cash flow, followed by another 7% surge to $5.1 billion in 2025E free cash flow.

Leo Nelissen

Thanks to a healthy balance sheet with a 1.6x net leverage ratio, the company has an A- credit rating from its peer Moody's Corporation (MCO).

Hence, the company is likely to maintain strong buybacks and dividend growth, boosting its bottom line and shareholder payout.

Furthermore, the expected surge in free cash flow suggests that the company is trading close to 25x 2024E free cash flow, which would mean that the company is fairly valued.

Data by YCharts

The current consensus price target is $410. That's 8% above the current stock price.

I agree with that, as I'm not willing to bet on higher prices. While the company has incorporated higher-for-longer interest rates in its outlook, I believe that economic growth may be weaker than expected.

Hence, I also do not expect a quick return in lending demand, as we saw in 2020 and 2021.

That said, if SPGI drops below $330 again, I'm likely to buy it.

Note that I'm aware that waiting for better entries comes with risks. For example, SPGI may continue its uptrend if economic growth starts to rebound, which would allow the Fed to generate a soft landing.

However, given the company's valuation, I'm willing to take that risk. Hence, I put the SPGI ticker on my watch list. If it drops, I'm buying, as S&P Global combines sustainable long-term dividend growth with a wide-moat business that is poised to outperform the market on a long-term basis.

Takeaway

S&P Global presents an intriguing investment opportunity as a dividend growth stock despite its low yield. With a solid business model, consistent growth, and an impressive dividend track record, the company compensates for its modest 1% yield.

The company has consistently increased its dividend for 16 years, even during the Great Financial Crisis.

Although the stock's yield is disappointing, it has consistently outperformed the market, demonstrating the potential of dividend growth stocks with lower volatility.

Furthermore, recent underperformance may present an opportunity to buy into a company with a solid track record at an attractive value. Despite challenges in the credit market, SPGI is making progress, driven by growth in various segments and expectations of a mild recession.

While economic uncertainties remain, SPGI's long-term potential makes it a compelling stock to watch and consider for investment if the stock price offers another correction opportunity.