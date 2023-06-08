Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Warrior Met Coal: A Potential Growth Stock

Stock Scanner profile picture
Stock Scanner
3.14K Followers

Summary

  • Warrior Met Coal serves the steelmaking industry and is developing a new low-cost mine.
  • Its profits and cash flow should rise once the project is completed, assuming coal prices hold up.
  • The stock offers 30% upside to fair value.
The worker in front of blast furnace

sdlgzps/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

ESG investing may be the trend du jour, but fossil fuel companies have done well over the last year. Most of them are holding back on capacity expansions, having been burned when the cycle turned in the past.

Warrior

This article was written by

Stock Scanner profile picture
Stock Scanner
3.14K Followers
Portfolio manager at a long/short hedge fund. CFA charter holder. Analysis is fundamental, focused on the numbers and takes a skeptical view of company declared pro-forma figures.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.