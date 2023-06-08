Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Newmont Corporation: Poor Stock Performance Should Be Addressed

Fun Trading
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Newmont Corporation reported a net income from continuing operations of $351 million or $0.44 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.
  • The quarter was weak for gold production, significantly down from Q4 2022 but aligned with expectations. Gold production was 1,273K Au Oz, and total gold equivalent production was 1,561K GEOs.
  • I recommend buying Newmont stock between $40.25 and $38.5, with possible lower support at $38.
mound of gold

bodnarchuk

Introduction

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) released its first-quarter 2023 earnings on April 27, 2023.

Note: This article updates my May 9, 2023, article. I have followed NEM on Seeking Alpha since Dec. 2014.

Also, I have discussed one important piece

Table

NEM Newcrest Acquisition Schedule (NEM Presentation)

Chart

NEM 1Q23 Highlights (NEM May Presentation)

Table

NEM Performance 1Q23 (NEM May Presentation)

Chart

NEM Quarterly Production per mine 1Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Newmont Quarterly AISC for Gold on a by-product basis

NEM Quarterly AISC History (Fun Trading)

All-in Sustaining Costs, or AISC, had increased this quarter to $1,376 per ounce from $1,156 per ounce a year ago. AISC is rising with inflation, but the main reason is that production was down to 1,273K Au Oz and higher Sustaining CapEx.

Chart

NEM Quarterly Gold Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

NEM Quarterly Gold Price History (Fun Trading)

Note: Gold equivalent (co-product metals) comes from Penasquito and Boddington mine for 288K GEOs in Q1.

Chart

NEM Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Revenues were $2.679 billion, and net income was $351 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in 1Q23, compared to $448 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, the same quarter a year ago.

Chart

NEM 1Q23 Revenue per Metal (Fun Trading)

Chart

NEM Quarterly Gold Price History (Fun Trading)

Chart

NEM Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The calculation may change slightly from the company, depending on discontinued operations.

Chart

NEM Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Total cash is $3,504 million, with long-term debt of $5.571 billion, with other liabilities totaling $1.93 Billion. This debt profile will change significantly when the Newcrest acquisition is completed.

chart

NEM TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.21K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term NEM and have held a long-term position for years.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

