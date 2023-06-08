Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 08, 2023 4:32 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138K Followers

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference Call June 8, 2023 12:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Sentonas - President

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Jonathan Ho

Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us for our Growth Stock Conference and today's session with CrowdStrike. My name is Jonathan Ho and I'm the cybersecurity analyst for William Blair & Company that covers CrowdStrike. With us today is Mike Sentonas, the President of CrowdStrike.

Before we begin, I am required to inform you that a complete list of research disclosures or conflicts of interest is available at our website at www.williamblair.com. Mike, thank you for joining us today at our conference. Just given your role as President, today's discussion will focus a little bit more on the high-level product and strategy of the company, with an emphasis on digging in a little bit deeper on the technical side as well.

So just to maybe level set the audience. Can you maybe give us a little bit of an overview or background on the history of CrowdStrike? What's some of the problems CrowdStrike is trying to solve and how you've been able to disrupt the cybersecurity industry?

Michael Sentonas

Yes, for sure. Thank you for having me and thanks, all, for coming on to the session. Look, for those people that don't know CrowdStrike, cybersecurity vendor, started in 2011 in an era where there were a number of different cybersecurity companies in the industry. And if you go back to that time, there were no shortage of products that people could buy but the thesis of starting a company was that globally, people are spending billions of dollars in cybersecurity and getting compromised.

Why? The technologies that were out there weren't doing a good enough job. They're largely

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.