5 Reasons Why Investors Should Have Some Exposure To Gold

Jun. 08, 2023 5:36 PM ETSPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD)5 Comments
SomaBull
SomaBull
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • As more and more debt is accumulated and the money supply grows, the value of the U.S. dollar will continue to erode.
  • Inflation is sticky and comes in waves.
  • Gold continues to perform well and remains undervalued.
  • Another spike higher in the USD or continued contraction of M2 are short-term risks for gold.
  • There are several ways to gain exposure to gold, and my preferred method is via gold miners. For trading gold, I use GLD, but there is counterparty risk.
Gold bars and gold coin

ayala_studio/iStock via Getty Images

If you're reading this article, you are here for one of three reasons:

  1. You own gold, are bullish on the sector, and seeking confirmation or additional support for your thesis.
  2. You are curious about gold and
U.S. Unfunded Liabilities

Cato.Org

Average Interest Rates on U.S. Treasury Securities

Treasury.gov

The Federal Budget in Fiscal Year 2022: An Infographic

CBO.gov

The Federal Budget in Fiscal Year 2022: An Infographic

CBO.gov

PCE core inflation

FRED

Inflation Surprise Index

JP Morgan Guide To The Markets (May 31, 2023)

CPI inflation

FRED

Gold's performance during rising interest rates

SomaBull

USD Index vs. Gold

StockCharts.com

Long-term gold chart

StockCharts.com

Annual Global Gold Mine Production

World Gold Council

Annual Gold Demand

World Gold Council

Gold Chart

StockCharts.com

US Dollar Chart

JP Morgan Guide To The Markets (May 31, 2023)

M2

FRED

This article was written by

SomaBull
SomaBull
10.6K Followers
Leader of The Gold Edge
In-depth coverage and analysis of gold and the gold mining sector

I’m a private investor with a strong track record of outperformance, and also currently work as a research consultant for high-net-worth clients who invest in the precious metals sector.

My focus was mostly on Tech/Internet when I started investing, but almost 20 years ago I became extremely interested in the gold and silver sector as I anticipated a major bull run.

I’ve been doing in-depth research on gold and silver miners since then. I'm familiar with their stories, their stock patterns, their highs and lows, their operations/projects, their successes and failures, their management teams and turnover at the top, and all other facets of these precious metal companies.

This sector is my singular focus as I expect a massive bull market will unfold. These mining stocks are the cheapest they have been in over a decade, some in fact, are near multi-decade lows as they are oversold and significantly undervalued. I expect strong appreciation in these mining stocks as the bull market in gold and silver recommences.

I believe in buying value, and not chasing the next hot stock. I use several basic investing principles, the main one being buying the balance sheet. I wait for opportunities to present themselves and then establish positions. I believe in doing your homework, and I have a very research intensive focus.

*Disclaimer* I am not a Certified Financial Advisor. My research and articles should not be interpreted as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security at any time. The accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information posted in my articles is not guaranteed. Do not rely on any statement that I make in my articles. All readers and subscribers should always conduct their own research and should consult a professional financial advisor when it comes to making investment decisions.

