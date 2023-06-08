Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Corning Stock Is A Strong Buy

Jun. 08, 2023 5:43 PM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)1 Comment
Summary

  • Corning stock offers a solid 3.5% dividend yield and above 20% upside potential, outweighing headwinds and risks.
  • The company is expected to see sequential revenue growth in the upcoming earnings, marking a positive pivot.
  • Risks to consider include technological risks, supply-chain risks, foreign exchange risks, and geopolitical risks.

Здание штаб-квартиры Corning Incorporated World, Корнинг, Нью-Йорк

John M. Chase/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Corning (NYSE:GLW) stock currently trades about 50% lower than its all-time highs. Recent weakness was due to declining revenue together with shrinking margins over the last three quarters. The company experiences severe headwinds

GLW revenue disaggregated

Author's calculations

GLW long-term financial performance

Author's calculations

Corning's balance sheet summarized

Seeking Alpha

GLW quarterly financial performance

Seeking Alpha

GLW valuation metrics

Seeking Alpha

GLW DCF calculation

Author's calculations

GLW fair value calculation DDM

Author's calculations

This article was written by

