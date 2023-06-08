Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 8, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Dorai - Senior Vice President, and General Manager of Campus Connectivity Business

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much joining us for third day of the conference. I did notice that outside there is a banner with barcodes of our report. So, if you want to have our primers, we publish plenty of primers on various topics, if you want to have our primer, primers are there. There is a primer coming soon about Cisco's largest segment, Secure Agile Network, and it's a bottoms-up look at their revenues and kind of all the trends et cetera, but that's going to come up soon.

So, thank you very much, Greg, for joining us. Maybe you'll start with introduction, and you'll do a better job in introducing yourself than me trying to make it. So, if you can tell us kind of your background at Cisco and what are your areas of responsibility today, et cetera?

Greg Dorai

All, right, thank you. Hey, good morning everybody. I am Greg Dorai. I am the SVP, General Manager for, what we call as Campus Connectivity Business. That is basically our switching business and products like Cisco DNA Center et cetera. That's core in that Secure Agile Networks portfolio. Peers run wireless and WAN and datacenter, and those three or four is that Secure Agile Networks.

And before I go forward, I'll just make the Safe Harbor statement. We will be making forward-making statements. You can refer to our 10-K for further details on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. I promise then I am going to hardly ask you questions about [indiscernible].

Greg Dorai

Yes, it's perfect.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So, let's start first of all at the high-level, Secure Agile Network grew last quarter 29% almost, year before was 4.4%, talk about your area of responsibility, what are the trends you are seeing with this kind of great growth we've seen?

Greg Dorai

Yes, we saw a pretty significant boom in suddenly our switching wireless businesses that are there, and we had supply chain issues as we all know. So, now finally we have unlocked that, and a lot of the growth frankly is orders that were booked during that boom. So, that's not a surprise to any of you.

The reason for that demand was as folks went home, the importance of technology of connectivity just hit home with CIOs, and that was an area that they decided to beef up, right? So, some of those investments they are still absorbing, because frankly -- combination of supply chain plus, hey, we need to invest to get our corporate offices on -- like, I'll give you an example, if you are on Wi-Fi from two generations ago to now, it was literally 10x better, right, like, so why would as hybrid work, as video conferencing because you kind of need that. You couldn't rely on something that was built for guest access, and you didn't refresh. I am not saying all verticals were like that, but there were verticals who were in that. So, we saw that. Now, of course, we are seeing a little bit of recession come on top of those trends, and it's hard to know what's what, but those are all acting together.

Unidentified Analyst

So, let's talk about kind of the current demand -- not demand need, the current need for infrastructure build out. So, in the last few years, there was build out at least -- not build out, there was demand going up. We are seeing the build out today because of supply constraints. Is there -- put it in the historical perspective, if you look at the growth of '21, '22, '23 together, then average between the years where you had supply and years don't have. Just average it, it seems to me like it's still way above the growth we've seen the previous few years unless -- correct me if I am wrong, that it wasn't. In the sense that it seems like there was acceleration of demand in a campus environment. And the question is, is this acceleration sustainable? If I am totally wrong with my observation, please correct me. It's not going to be the first one I am wrong.

Greg Dorai

I think that if you just look at '21 to '23, you are right, there was an acceleration, but if you look at from '19 to '24, '24 being some of which has not played out, it's hard to say whether it's acceleration or there was a little bit of a bump. It all depends on how we see the future order recover, right? So, we are between the period, if you just take the three years that you mentioned, yes, right, like there was [indiscernible] looked like the trajectory was different, but if you then take a five or six-year period, there're signs that it could normalize.

Now where do I see demand, right, like more than the numbers? I think there are the headwinds and tailwinds, right, which headwinds are there is a strong demand for security, and some of the more modern gear is better to have tighter security, because they have more memory, they can have agents in the infrastructure and tightly coupled with security portfolio. That's good, right? There's demand towards sustainability. Modern gear is 20% to 40% more energy-efficient than gear that you got from 10 years ago. And you could go do a lot of good things with it, right. So, that's good.

There is demand towards smart buildings, which is people are not coming back to offices. So, offices need to be smarter. So, you need to invest in IoT sensors. We see that if, like we have invested in three buildings, Atlanta, [indiscernible], and here in San Francisco, where we made it totally PoE powered et cetera. If you go that route, you need three times more ports than just for connectivity, right. So, those are tailwinds.

The headwind is there's real estate consolidation going on. Not everyone is coming back to office, so, people are consolidating their real estate assets. And so, if you shutdown, that's going to be a headwind. It's difficult yet for us to say if you could net it out, what it would be? It was looking like there was a total uplift, but then as you look out to the next two years with a softer economy, it could normalize to historical.

Unidentified Analyst

So, what are the big buckets of your products? If you look at it on the product basis, what are the big buckets? Campus switching is one. What are the other ones?

Greg Dorai

If you look at it historically, right, I think it's campus switching, it's wireless, it's routing, and SD-WAN, and it's datacenter. And I think we may include cloud compute, right, [Caroline] (ph)?

Unidentified Analyst

No, but that's within your responsibility?

Greg Dorai

No. Within my responsibility it is switching, and then, there is management layer, right, like, on top of switching wireless routing. And we call that Cisco DNA Center. That's one that we have. And then, we have Meraki. That's not in my responsibility, but can also work on the same gear.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it.

Greg Dorai

A lot of the growth levers are software. When I spoke of before, were hardware, right. So, I do have software assets. One is the Cisco DNA Center. The other is what we call Cisco Spaces for our smart building. And then, there is a security product we call Cisco ISE. So, these are growing parts of our portfolio. They work on top of the hardware [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Speaking about switching, it's easy. I'll keep it to the end. I want to talk about the other products you just mentioned. Can you take us through Spaces, through the ISE, through the other products that are software oriented? And can you talk about it first in terms of what is the problem it is trying to solve? And, second, how is it synergistic to your business? How does it help you sell other things or attract business from new customers?

Greg Dorai

Yes, so let's start with Spaces. So that's a smart building offer. The premise in a smart building offer is employees when they want to come into any campus it could be carpet, could be retail, could be hospital, they want a better experience. Part of the data that we have from our Wi-Fi access points or Webex devices that are there is we have very good location data on how people move around.

So, Spaces reads all of it. So, you can start doing things like, hey, this building is occupied at 60% today, so that's one. You can say which conference rooms are actually empty because lot of times people book conference rooms, they don't actually sit in the conference room. You can say that. You can do navigation to conference rooms. If you think about maps as an example, outdoor navigation is like brilliant. It solved 10 years ago. We all use it every day. But you look at indoor maps, it's actually pretty bad relative to outdoor, right, like within a building, you don't know -- even now when came in, Caroline and I was searching for things, right. So, actually Cisco has maps, but it's IP maps, right, and Spaces can convert it into actually more physical maps. Of course, need the help of the facility owner, but to say like, "Yes, this part," and then you can start doing navigation seamlessly, if you can do that. So, that's the premise of Spaces. And then there is an API ecosystem on top of it, which now a vertical specific partner can read and give more sophisticated outcomes.

I'll give an example of higher ed. You want to actually know students which classes they took, are they -- especially there are on a certain scholarship there are requirements that they attend labs. So, you can actually geofence and say, like, "Yes, they have been spending this many hours in campus," et cetera. Now there are privacy requirements in getting there which is why I don't think Cisco can get in there. But a partner who is working with that higher ed university may be able to take API from Spaces and deliver that more custom outcome for that vertical. So, that's Spaces. What is the opportunity in Spaces? There is a rough back of the envelop math. I am not claiming that this is actual TAM. But if you look at a carpeted space today and you put all that that is spent on infra at least in the Cisco domain, it's probably a $1 per square foot. So, if you look at the facility's budget, how much they spend on per square foot per employee, it's a lot higher than that, hundreds of dollars. So, the question is can you give you some outcome both to the employee and frankly to the facility's owner because now they know how a building is actually utilized. They can shutdown building. Then can we get a $1.50? That's a significant increase in our software TAM because we cover gosh, I don't know.

Unidentified Analyst

And that's a recurring revenue basis?

Greg Dorai

That's a recurring revenue basis. That's what I am saying. If you go into that model, today we are not in that model. But, we have -- every one of our Wi-Fi access points covers say 1000 square foot. We probably have 20 to 30 million installed Wi-Fi access point. On a square foot basis that's what we can see. And the question is can we monetize it differently. That's the Spaces I value for.

Unidentified Analyst

What are the other -- [technical difficulty]…

Greg Dorai

That's the power of network and that's where Cisco ISE comes in. We actually know -- because one of the threats here is everyone wants to go over the top, I going directly to an internet. So, why do I really need horizontal campus information? The reason is because you have actually a lot of unmanaged devices, IoT devices in any campus. And we have that context because of the network and Cisco ISE is a product that knows. So, we actually have context of all those unmanaged devices. We can do AI to profile those devices. We know if a fire alarm behaves like a fire alarm or is there data spike. If we can share all of that to our security products, suddenly the security defense becomes more stronger, because you are getting information from the network and you can make decisions. It's not perimeter. Security is not just agent-based security. It's throughout the network. If there is any anomaly in the dataflow, we can do that. And I think that will help our security portfolio grow a lot faster if we get this integration tighter better. And that's what -- there is a lot of Cisco live announcements was about that.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. So, speaking about the campus switching, I can address it from multiple kind of angles. I want to start from the angle of how do you make money in switching, meaning a few years back -- 10 years back, the way to grow in switching was either if you had more people -- if you hired more people, so you need more force. Number two, if there was new technology [indiscernible] migration to 1 gig or 10 gig whatever it was, is this still same thing? Are these the two drivers for growth? Meaning technology evolution and more hiring, or were you able to change the switching portfolio to have more software content, more recurring revenue content, and add more features to it that were not included in the past.

Greg Dorai

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

It's a long question and a long answer.

Greg Dorai

It's a long question and a long answer. I think to get back, certainly, ports to people was a driver.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Greg Dorai

It's becoming less of a driver, and as we discuss, it can even be a headwind, right, like because -- but it is still a driver of growth. Why is it, because it's an amazing insurance policy, right, like it's $0.60 per port or something like that over 10 years. So, why would you risk not having that? It's just nothing in the grand scheme of things. And so, we think ports growing at GDP is something that you should -- will continue, it's not going to have like a dramatic strength, right, that's the first one.

Second is except there's some actual physical asset consolidation, right. The second is certainly as we look at PoE, and if you look at mobility and video in that, you do need newer gear, like PoE power switches, ambient switches. The penetration of that is small today in the portfolio. So, I think if building gets smarter that then there will be tailwind from that.

But the biggest driver is the third, and we have already seen a lot of benefits from it, right. You have heard Chuck talk of numbers on what percentage of our portfolio is software, how much is ARR, being a very large portfolio that switching is, the number that Chuck speaks about are very close to my numbers as well. So, I will not give the specifics, but it's almost like you can go see our investor call, that's kind of exactly where my business will be. But there is a lot of upside even from that. What we have managed things now is we took the dollar value of our customer's paid, and we said, instead of, at that time, 95% or 98% being hardware and 2% to 5% being software, we have come to where we are, which I think is between 25% and 30%, right, like, give or take, software. But still the customer was saying more or less the same dollar amount. But then if they renew it, there was upside, right? So, that was the first thing, and it's working really well.

But the second thing that I think that's more upside as we look forward is, for any infrastructure that a customer buys from us, if they spend a dollar, they spend $4 to $5 operating that infrastructure, right, like either it's internally or it's with partners, contractors, and if you can go and simplify, and this is where cloud and unification of the portfolio comes in, right, like because the brilliance of the Cisco of the past was we created this ecosystem of CCIEs, and that was so sticky, but it also was customers have to spend because you really needed those experts to come and set up your switches or power switches. In this new world, I think we need something more nimble and agile, and so, if we can get a certain percentage of that spend as product, and then, we encourage our ecosystem to go from the world of more CCIEs and knobs to the world of APIs and do richer apps on top of it, I think it will be good for them, it will be good for us. So, that's how -- that's a big driver of growth.

Unidentified Analyst

So, give me an example, if I spend $100 -- I understand from you, if I spend $100 on the switch yesterday, or 10 years ago, I still spend $100, but the breakdown of software and hardware is different.

Greg Dorai

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

What is the -- you mentioned 25% to 30% software, so, again, taking this example, I assume that I spend $100 on the switch today, $25 will be the software. Is the software recurring?

Greg Dorai

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And the software 10 years ago was not recurring?

Greg Dorai

Ten years ago, it was less software period, and it was not recurring.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, what are the big components of this recurring revenues, meaning -- well, you touched on a little bit on it, but what are the big components of this recurring revenue in campus switching? And why are companies willing to pay it, because this is accused to be very hardware-centric, as you mentioned, how do you convince them to start paying every year on the same switch?

Greg Dorai

Because for a lot of our customers just the -- what is base automation, which is onboarding the switch are updating to a latest security patch et cetera. In the past world, I will just dumb it down, and you have to up-level it, because it's easier to explain. In the past, you could go and say, "Hey, Saturday, Sunday, I'm shutting down the network, nobody can access emails." We all remember this, right? They will get this email saying -- it's impossible -- maybe some of these folks are -- it's impossible now, right, you cannot take down your network, you will be more agile. So, it has to be smarter, right? You cannot just say like, "Hey, I'm going to boot down all these boxes, it's down for 24 hours." So, the value of software, even for basic upgrade, basic config, lifecycle management, or a security incident, right, like you have to react very, very quickly, if you know there are some vulnerability in it, and these patches have to be pushed really well. So, something like the Meraki suite, our cloud networking suite is just brilliant for that, because all of that's taking care of you, and it's automatic. In a more enterprise on-prem suite, it has to be done by these IT teams, and that's where software like DNA Center really helps. So, that's one, right, base automation.

The second area is around AI ops. I will give you another simple example, right, like in a building physically you will know -- the network knows when the traffic is speaking, and for this hotel, if you observe over 30 days you can actually build patterns of what's happening. And actually your Wi-Fi onboarding time, so this is like when you connect Wi-Fi, how quickly can you connect to the Internet. This is based on the number of people. This is physics. And so, the network knows that, and so it can actually start doing a baseline for this building, so that the IT person doesn't freak out if things are slow, because it could be like, yes, things are slow, but there is a thousand people in the room designed for hundred. Don't worry about it. That's all that's happening. Yes, you may need to upgrade to better gear, but it's not like anything is collapsed, as opposed to, "Wait a minute, there is nobody in the room, and yet this one person who was trying to connect is getting 30 seconds before he is connecting," something is wrong, right? And we are talking just within the room, right, I was presenting yesterday our collab portfolio, if you do a Zoom call or a Webex call or Microsoft team's call, and you have an issue in the call, where a few users don't -- are unable to connect, it's annoying, especially if someone is starting to present, and at the end of the call, in the previous world you would be like, it's annoying, I don't know it's a Webex issue, but you don't know what it is. It could be the home Wi-Fi, it could be the middleman, it could be the Webex note, or it could be network in your campus, right, but something with thousand eyes, we can actually stitch all this together, right, thousands eyes of the software offering that works on switches, that works on Webex, and you can actually go into any meeting, and any endpoint of that meeting, no matter where they are, right, hotel, homes, and then you can say, "Yes, it's actually the hotel Wi-Fi," or it's "Nope, it's a Webex note in San Francisco that had the issue." So, these things people will pay for, right, because it's actually troubleshooting, and experience well beyond the switch, right. So, I think that's the second example. And these are the two really driving the base level of software, and recurring.

Unidentified Analyst

That is software. Another aspect of Campus Switching is the relationship with wireless switching. How much Meraki is a complementary, and how much of it is kind of cannibalistic to your business?

Greg Dorai

So, you use wireless switching, wireless and the switching, and then in both we have Meraki and on-prem, okay? So, Meraki is the cloud management layer, and DNA Center is the on-prem management layer. So, I have responsibility for the overall switching business. So, that includes Meraki, even though I don't own the management platform and on-prem. So, it maybe cannibalistic between each other, but we only look at A+B. So, anything that I said, when I say, "Switching growth," I'm looking at A+B, which means it is to my benefit to migrate things to a cloud management layer, because it's actually more sticky, I get more renewals, and I can give more benefits to the user, if I move them to the cloud management layer, right? So, that way it is cannibalistic, if you look at it that way, but we only look at it as A+B.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it.

Greg Dorai

Wireless is very complementary. If there is any growth in wireless because of any trend, then they will need more empty switches, and so, any growth there is a boost to either of these switching portfolios.

Unidentified Analyst

Correct. One of the biggest trends in the industry in the last few years is competition, Arista, Juniper, Campus Switching. And I want to ask the question, but I want to start 10 years back, not now. When we saw competition in datacenters, and suddenly we had Arista, and suddenly we had Broadcom with the chip, that's enabled Juniper and Arista et cetera. Cisco lost share in the datacenters. And these new players offered something else, you know, first it was feed and speed, and it was latency, and openness, and their method was different at the beginning. How do you make sure, or how did you make sure that you don't run into the same competitive threat in Campus as you had in datacenters?

Greg Dorai

Yes. I think first of all, if you are a competitor, you do have to find something different. So, I think one thing that I will say from 10 years to now, is that the game is more software, right? And software by definition is more unified experience. It's now within a domain. What our competitors do is that they spike in a domain, because they focus, and then they figure out some gap, could be speeds and feeds, or could be in that domain I'm going to do software better, and it's a best of lead approach. And we have to get that right as well, but I think the big opportunity for Cisco to holdback competition is to deliver an experience across domain, right, because we have the market share that none of them have in each of these domains, and our customers frankly look at us as Cisco, and not as Cisco Switching, Cisco Wireless, Cisco Datacenter, right?

So, when we have the share, and if we can simplify and converge and get unified experience, that is the biggest way to do it, because troubleshooting is easier. If you can do automation in one domain it's more or less the same in another domain. It's like sort of your Microsoft Office Suite. It's a platform suite, you get used to one, and you're not going to use the other. And I think that is -- but of course you will need to have best product in each domain, and I think we will do that, but competing within a domain is not recipe for success for Cisco. We need to be really good in the domain, but the competition we need to lift it up to be across domains, and it's very sticky. I will give you an example, again from a Meraki cloud portfolio, extremely loyal platform, and they switched our wireless, they don't have datacenter yet today, but if somebody buys wireless, the likelihood that they will buy switching on Meraki is very high. So, I think that's where we want to get to is to this platform approach with the unified experience. And then, we think -- it's very, very hard, right, like Arista doesn't have enterprise, a strong wireless footprint at all, right, like Juniper has DRAM, they just acquired, and so, I think there are very early stages in certain domains, but if you look at datacenter Arista does, they're more mature, if you look at Juniper they're more matured in wireless and switching. But if you put together five or six domains, I think the gaps are huge, and that's how we met.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you feel any pricing pressure because we have more competition from these companies?

Greg Dorai

We always feel some pricing pressure, but I don't think the game is pricing in enterprise segments. Maybe in emerging regions and the lower market it's pricing, but the competition is different. It's not the ones you talk about there. I think there we have is it's the operational simplicity and lower cost pressure was the pricing pressure. So, if it's simpler, I think at the end of the day, our customers are going to save more, and then they will go with that solution, even if it's actually slightly more expensive to pay for that.

Unidentified Analyst

So, we have a minute left, and I want to ask, finish with a last question on spending. And do you think if you look at the entire -- if you look at all your Cisco's target markets, right, you have cloud, you have service providers, you have campus, you have datacenters, do you share the views that campus is going to be the most vulnerable to any economic slowdown out of the others, or is it the opposite?

Greg Dorai

I think if you view the campus as how it is today, it could see slowdown. But I don't think that's how you should view it. The office of the future is very different than today, right, like you should view the campus as office of the future. So, our next-gen factory is the campus. Next-gen hospital is a campus. A worker who works at branch, a large branch, or comes into a collaboration center comes in is a campus. And so, I think if you broaden this to a discussion around office of the future or a campus of the future, I think the opportunities the tremendous, and the levers that I spoke about, right, actually going slightly up and just the plumping, and then going into PoE powered outcomes, going into experiences, going into security, there's so much opportunity, because this future is very, very different than today. So, I think that's how I disclose, that's how I would say, anybody has to view it -- I'll give you one example to hit this home, are hospitals, right, like if you go into an ER room, historically there was a triaging, were you awaited, because they were just triaging for the stroke patients first, and if you had a luggage and you waited two hours, and then, you went to another room and you waited, some of you, because they will put you hectic.

All that with good network and hybrid experience now in Stanford, here in the Silicon Valley, the triaging stuff little in the parking lot, right, you don't really need to go into that small room, they can move around, they can do this, and doctors can be hybrid, right, with the Webex Mini Pro, some part of your discussion can go. So, you can actually scale up your staff up and more. And so, this whole ER experiences can be changed if you invest in it with the futuristic view, huge upside for Cisco.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Great. Greg, thank you very much. We are running out of time, but it was extremely insightful.

Greg Dorai

Yes.