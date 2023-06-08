Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 08, 2023 4:46 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138K Followers

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 8, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Dorai - Senior Vice President, and General Manager of Campus Connectivity Business

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much joining us for third day of the conference. I did notice that outside there is a banner with barcodes of our report. So, if you want to have our primers, we publish plenty of primers on various topics, if you want to have our primer, primers are there. There is a primer coming soon about Cisco's largest segment, Secure Agile Network, and it's a bottoms-up look at their revenues and kind of all the trends et cetera, but that's going to come up soon.

So, thank you very much, Greg, for joining us. Maybe you'll start with introduction, and you'll do a better job in introducing yourself than me trying to make it. So, if you can tell us kind of your background at Cisco and what are your areas of responsibility today, et cetera?

Greg Dorai

All, right, thank you. Hey, good morning everybody. I am Greg Dorai. I am the SVP, General Manager for, what we call as Campus Connectivity Business. That is basically our switching business and products like Cisco DNA Center et cetera. That's core in that Secure Agile Networks portfolio. Peers run wireless and WAN and datacenter, and those three or four is that Secure Agile Networks.

And before I go forward, I'll just make the Safe Harbor statement. We will be making forward-making statements. You can refer to our 10-K for further details on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. I promise then I am going to hardly ask you questions about [indiscernible].

Greg Dorai

Yes, it's perfect.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So, let's start first of

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.