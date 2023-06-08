Lumen Technologies: Limited Promises, No Results
Summary
- Lumen Technologies hosted Investor Day 2023 on June 5, with the company providing financial targets through 2027.
- The telecom is now forecasting muted growth through 2027, with the financial targets not recapturing the modified 2022 numbers.
- Lumen Technologies stock remains a Sell due to the relatively low margin of safety, with free cash flows approaching breakeven while the company still has a ton of debt.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trades at all-time lows following the hiring of a new CEO who undertook another major restructuring of the business. The telecom now has no margin of safety, with the financials planned at near-breakeven free cash flows for a business still with a lot of debt. My investment thesis is still Bearish on the stock, though the large telecom tried to portray a more bullish long-term picture at Investor Day 2023.
Network Promises
Lumen ended the day with a market cap below $2 billion. With a net debt level of $18.8 billion at the end of March, the telecom has an enterprise value of $20.6 billion.
The amount remains a fraction of the network cost, with Lumen now suggesting the existing fiber network could cost $150 billion to replace. The problem is that most customers don't want to pay what would amount to fair prices in order to replace this impressive fiber network.
The company is projected by analysts to watch revenues dwindle for years ahead, and the guidance for 2023 is limited positive free cash flow levels. Lumen started 2021 with a projection for adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 billion, with free cash flows of an impressive $2.9 billion.
The telecom sold a ton of the local business, cutting out a sizable amount of cash flows that has helped escalate the market view of a never-ending decline in business. Lumen obtained over $10 billion in cash selling those assets, but the end results haven't helped shareholders, as the offset has been far lower ongoing cash flows.
Muted Growth Upside
The initial guidance for 2023 had new CEO Kate Johnson drastically cutting estimates for the year based on restructuring a business just restructured by the prior CEO, including the divestitures. At Investor Day 2023, the new CEO at least provided some hope growth is eventually obtainable in the future.
The problem here is that the new 2027 goal is very muted. Lumen now targets free cash flows of only $300 to $500 million. While the amount is $300 million higher than the current 2023 estimate, the amount is far below the original expectations after 4 years of building the business under the new CEO passes.
Again, this is likely the best-case senior for the business, which amounts to only 4% revenue growth during the period. Lumen only forecasts revenues growing from $14.2 to $14.8 billion during the period.
The worse part of the story is that the modified 2022 adjusted EBITDA number of $5.54 billion still won't be topped in 2027. The updated goal is only ~$5.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2027.
Remember, Lumen ended 2022 with stable modified adjusted EBITDA in Q4'22 at $1.393 billion, down only from $1.496 billion in the prior Q4. The telecom appeared on a path to healing with adjusted EBITDA growing sequentially and reached an annulled rate of $5.57 billion in Q4 until the new CEO smacked the market with a Q1'23 target of only $1.251 billion and guidance for further declines in the year.
The problem with Investor Day is that Lumen highlights a relevant 5% CAGR for their target markets growing from a total addressable market, or TAM, of $115 billion this year to ~$135 billion in 2026. The telecom will vastly undergrow the target markets during this period, and 1% growth again highlights the margin of safety issues. A company targeting ~1% growth can easily slip into further revenue dips with just a slight miss to plans.
Even if Lumen hits 2027 free cash flow goals of $400 million, the stock trades at an EV of 52x those estimates. The stock will only trade at ~4x EV/EBITDA targets, but those targets no longer drive large cash flows, unlike the past. The company is still targeting spending $3.0 billion annually on capex, despite stripping out spending from the divestitures.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Lumen Technologies, Inc. has slashed the financial targets of the business in 2023 following yet another restructuring. The stock continues to trade at all-time lows due to the limited promises for growth all the way out into 2027. The company only has a modest free cash flow target of $400 million after 4 years of growing the business.
The limited level of safety in the business plan for a company with $18.8 billion in net debt continues to make Lumen Technologies, Inc. stock a Sell.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market heading into a 2023 Fed pause, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.