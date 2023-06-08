metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trades at all-time lows following the hiring of a new CEO who undertook another major restructuring of the business. The telecom now has no margin of safety, with the financials planned at near-breakeven free cash flows for a business still with a lot of debt. My investment thesis is still Bearish on the stock, though the large telecom tried to portray a more bullish long-term picture at Investor Day 2023.

Finviz

Network Promises

Lumen ended the day with a market cap below $2 billion. With a net debt level of $18.8 billion at the end of March, the telecom has an enterprise value of $20.6 billion.

The amount remains a fraction of the network cost, with Lumen now suggesting the existing fiber network could cost $150 billion to replace. The problem is that most customers don't want to pay what would amount to fair prices in order to replace this impressive fiber network.

Lumen Tech. Investor Day 2023

The company is projected by analysts to watch revenues dwindle for years ahead, and the guidance for 2023 is limited positive free cash flow levels. Lumen started 2021 with a projection for adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 billion, with free cash flows of an impressive $2.9 billion.

The telecom sold a ton of the local business, cutting out a sizable amount of cash flows that has helped escalate the market view of a never-ending decline in business. Lumen obtained over $10 billion in cash selling those assets, but the end results haven't helped shareholders, as the offset has been far lower ongoing cash flows.

Muted Growth Upside

The initial guidance for 2023 had new CEO Kate Johnson drastically cutting estimates for the year based on restructuring a business just restructured by the prior CEO, including the divestitures. At Investor Day 2023, the new CEO at least provided some hope growth is eventually obtainable in the future.

Lument Tech. Investor Day 2023

The problem here is that the new 2027 goal is very muted. Lumen now targets free cash flows of only $300 to $500 million. While the amount is $300 million higher than the current 2023 estimate, the amount is far below the original expectations after 4 years of building the business under the new CEO passes.

Again, this is likely the best-case senior for the business, which amounts to only 4% revenue growth during the period. Lumen only forecasts revenues growing from $14.2 to $14.8 billion during the period.

The worse part of the story is that the modified 2022 adjusted EBITDA number of $5.54 billion still won't be topped in 2027. The updated goal is only ~$5.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2027.

Lumen Q4'22 presentation

Remember, Lumen ended 2022 with stable modified adjusted EBITDA in Q4'22 at $1.393 billion, down only from $1.496 billion in the prior Q4. The telecom appeared on a path to healing with adjusted EBITDA growing sequentially and reached an annulled rate of $5.57 billion in Q4 until the new CEO smacked the market with a Q1'23 target of only $1.251 billion and guidance for further declines in the year.

The problem with Investor Day is that Lumen highlights a relevant 5% CAGR for their target markets growing from a total addressable market, or TAM, of $115 billion this year to ~$135 billion in 2026. The telecom will vastly undergrow the target markets during this period, and 1% growth again highlights the margin of safety issues. A company targeting ~1% growth can easily slip into further revenue dips with just a slight miss to plans.

Even if Lumen hits 2027 free cash flow goals of $400 million, the stock trades at an EV of 52x those estimates. The stock will only trade at ~4x EV/EBITDA targets, but those targets no longer drive large cash flows, unlike the past. The company is still targeting spending $3.0 billion annually on capex, despite stripping out spending from the divestitures.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Lumen Technologies, Inc. has slashed the financial targets of the business in 2023 following yet another restructuring. The stock continues to trade at all-time lows due to the limited promises for growth all the way out into 2027. The company only has a modest free cash flow target of $400 million after 4 years of growing the business.

The limited level of safety in the business plan for a company with $18.8 billion in net debt continues to make Lumen Technologies, Inc. stock a Sell.