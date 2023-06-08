Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HealthEquity: Revising To Buy On Earnings Power, Asset Factors

Jun. 08, 2023 6:08 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • HealthEquity, Inc. shares have broken out of a 6-month downtrend, driven by positive Q1 FY'24 results.
  • The company is well-positioned for growth, capturing market share at pace.
  • The revised rating for HQY is a buy, with an intrinsic value target of $104/share.

Wall Street in New York City

JaysonPhotography

Investment Summary

Sticky inflation, roaring jobs numbers and the macro-milieu in black gold (OIL) haven't deterred investors from carrying strong hands into the latest equity rally. The S&P 500 index now trades back at August 2022 range, bringing with

4

Data: Updata

4

Data: Author, HQY SEC Filings

r

Data: Author, HQY SEC Filings

r

Data: Author, HQY SEC Filings

r

Data: Author, HQY SEC Filings

r

Note: Figures are quoted in TTM convention. (Data: Author, HQY SEC Filings)

5

Data: Seeking Alpha

e

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

r

Data: Author

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.87K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HQY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.