HealthEquity: Revising To Buy On Earnings Power, Asset Factors

JaysonPhotography

Investment Summary

Sticky inflation, roaring jobs numbers and the macro-milieu in black gold (OIL) haven't deterred investors from carrying strong hands into the latest equity rally. The S&P 500 index now trades back at August 2022 range, bringing with it a number of high-beta offerings. This, despite the rally being driven by a handful of tech and energy mega-caps.

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have also broken out of a 6-month downtrend this week on 2 weeks of high volume buying [Figure 1] on what appears to be the catalyst – positive readouts on its Q1 FY'24 numbers. It is therefore necessary to revisit the investment thesis after my hold rating in November last year.

The critical facts pertaining to HQY that need discussion are, in my view:

What revisions to the fundamental, sentiment and valuation outlook are necessary? What are the market’s revised expectations with HQY’s new market capitalization? Is there a reason to differ from the market’s consensus? (note: this differs to the sell-side consensus); Whether the bulk of investors have ‘discovered’ the security/these revised expectations.

Net-net, there is sufficient evidence to suggest HQY is positioned to grow business operations substantially and the company could be worth $104 per share on intrinsic value with estimates laid out in this report. With surging fundamentals, improving sentiment, and attractive valuation vs. intrinsic value, I am revising my rating on HQY to a buy, searching for $104/share.

Figure 1.

Data: Updata

Catalyst to Price Change

­HQY's core offering—the Health Savings Account (“HSAs”), a financial account that enables savers to manage their healthcare expenses on a tax-advantaged basis. On factors of earnings power and asset value, HQY’s forward-estimates hinge entirely on income produced from this asset.

1. HSA Asset Growth

HQY ended Q1 with 15 million total accounts, 8 million HSAs and $22.3Bn in HSA assets. Notably, 10% more of its HSA members became investors YoY, resulting in a 12% growth in invested assets. Q1 also saw the opening of 134,000 new HSAs, which is a decrease of 25,000 compared to the previous year.

Table 1. [000']

Data: Author, HQY SEC Filings

This decline can be attributed to the challenging comparison to last year's exceptional job growth and economy-wide turnover rates. Still, HQY is stamping its mark as a growth company, growing total HSA assets $1.7Bn and turnover $55.8mm since its Q2 fiscal ‘22–

Table 1a. [000']

Data: Author, HQY SEC Filings

Turning to the financial results, where the pull-through of these asset factors is being recognized. Q1 top-line growth of 19% exemplifies this, underlined by the 59% growth in custodial revenue to $94.4mm. Service revenues were flat at $105mm for the quarter on 48% growth in adj. EBITDA to $86mm.

Further, it clipped an annualized yield of 232 bps on its HSA cash assets, pushing interchange revenue up 7% to $44.9 million. Further, it saw 600bps decompression to its 60% gross margin, compared to 54% in the same period last year. It pulled this down to earnings of $4.1 million or $0.05 per share, $0.50 when adjusting for accounting measures, nearly double the $0.27 last year.

2. Fundamental Changes

Six-consecutive weeks of equity gains doesn’t just arise from nowhere, not in a company like HQY. The company's Q1 numbers look to have revised the market’s expectations. Alas, there are three major investment implications in my opinion, each impacting the fundamental, sentiment and valuation outlook:

HQY is capturing market share. Since December 2010, the firm’s market share has surged from 4% to an impressive 20% by the end of 2022. The administration of HSAs and complementary consumer-directed benefits (“CDBs”) underscores this growth, resulting in the significant increase in HSA assets outlined earlier. In my informed opinion, HQY is well-positioned to gain more of the HSA market. Financial momentum. The 19% YoY in revenue and 48%in adj. EBITDA stems from the performance in its custodial revenue division. Improving gross margin to 60% signifies the operating leverage in its business model. For instance, adj. EBITDA margin decompressed ~700 bps YoY as direct evidence to this. Revised guidance. Management announced an increase in guidance for FY '24 and now calls for $975–$985 million at the top line. The projected increase in the average yield on HSA cash for fiscal '24 further reinforces the potential for continued growth and profitability. HQY's ability to navigate changing market dynamics and leverage market indicators positions it to seize opportunities and create value for shareholders.

A couple more points are worth noting on the firm’s internal forward-expectations. For starters, it hopes to print $1.97/share in adj. earnings at the upper range, from non-GAAP EBITDA of $333–$343mm. Most importantly to the investment debate, management has baked c.235bps of yield on the HSA cash assets, which could generate $0.33mm at their current marks.

Table 2.

Data: Author, HQY SEC Filings

3. Capital Productivity and Value Creation

Looking back over the testing period it is apparent to me why investors have turned bullish on HQY only very recently, as of Q3 FY’23. The firm’s generous returns on capital provided by investors are noted below:

Table 3. [000']

Data: Author, HQY SEC Filings

Of particular note is the fact HQY consistently produced return on its own investments greater than my specified hurdle rate of 12%. In that vein, it has created value for its shareholders. This is critical in my view, suggesting the firm’s strengths are not only in its unique offering, but in the way it generates additional profit growth down the line. If we are to allocate our precious, scarce capital to any company, it better be doing a better job at investing that what I can do (the 12% hurdle rate presumes one could achieve that elsewhere over the next 2-3 years). In that vein, the following observations are relevant:

The firm has produced $120mm in economic earnings (ROIC –12%) over this time, growing an additional $25.2mm in the process (TTM figures). That is another $120mm ($1.41 per share) in profitability directly attributable to shareholder value.

Contrast this to the firm’s accounting earnings reported each quarter, and you’ll observe the likely reason for the lack of investor awareness. The discrepancy falls on non-operating foundations, being the $53mm in trailing interest expense (thus a financing cost and not an operational one).

Incremental returns are worth noting as well, another $85mm in post-tax earnings from $497.6mm in additional investment, otherwise 17.1% return on incremental capital.

Such notable gains are the result of profitability characteristics, as noted in the below record. As shown, the firm’s capital intensity is quite high at just 0.3x turnover of invested capital. But the average 42.6% margin over the testing period is telling of the profitability levers HQY is pulling to fill its equity bucket.

Table 4.

Note: Figures are quoted in TTM convention. (Data: Author, HQY SEC Filings)

That HQY’s is asset-intense isn’t a concern to me. Chiefly, the assets in question require a low capital charge for carry and maintenance, meaning the capital intensity is less of an issue than it appears on face value. This is logical as well – cash assets, along with customer savings accounts, don’t come with the same intensity as mining machinery does, for example.

4. Sentiment Changes/Improvements

Any revised investment thesis is incomplete without a corresponding change in sentiment in my view. With HQY, you’ve got several data points indicating sentiment has shifted to the upside.

One, there has been no less than 11 upward revisions in consensus earnings and revenue estimates for FY’24 [note: sell-side consensus]. Analysts now project 40% YoY in growth to $1.90 in earnings this year, stretching to $2.50 the year after. A total of eleven professional analysts revising their bullish estimates on HQY does say a great deal on expectations going forward. ­

Figure 2.

Data: Seeking Alpha

Two, market-generated data obtained from derivatives positioning in HQY suggests investors are bullish at the $65 mark. The options chain for June expiry is showing heavy open interest from the $65 strike (current market price) all the way to a strike depth of $95/share. Note, these are in the money options only. All demand is on the calls side, no open interest on those putting HQY in the money, further testament to the sentiment. The options market data is absolute gold for understanding sentiment, as it shows real investor bets/positioning, rather than a lagging indicator or unreliable one such as breadth.

Three, HQY’s stock price trades above all relevant moving averages, 10D, 50D, 100D and 200DMA’s respectively. This came after an enormous buying thrust post-earnings, indicated by the massive volume buying on the day it was released. You don’t get this kind of activity on the retail side, so my estimate is you’re looking at accumulation with that day’s trade. That HQY trades in this position is further bullish confirmation in my opinion.

Figure 3.

Data: Updata

Added to that, on technical factors, you can see the trend reversal nicely in the daily cloud chart below. Both the lagging line and price line are situated above the cloud having busted through in the same fashion outlined earlier. The objective nature of the cloud charts helps in identifying the onset of a new trend, as it does very clearly in this instance for HQY

Figure 4.

Data: Updata

Valuation and Conclusion

With the revised expectations, it's time to check on what's changed. First, buyers of HQY are paying 18x forward EBITDA as I write, and I know they are buying with strong hands given the discussions on sentiment and momentum raised thus far. Keep this in mind for a bit later.

In my view, the new market valuation of $5.61Bn, and the 12% discount rate (not inappropriate given the long-term market averages, so investors would expect this range) implies these revised expectations [note, this is the market's consensus, not the sell-side analyst consensus]:

The market values the company's future cash flows at $673.25mm ($673.25/0.12 = $5,610).

This is revised up from an expected $520mm just one month before the earnings date in May (same stipulations).

At the firm's trailing free cash flow of $151mm the expectations are for 64.5% CAGR over the coming 3-years, getting you to the $5.6Bn today (151x(1+0.645)^3/0.12 = $5,610).

These assumptions are what I believe the market has discounted into HQY's market value today. The question is what evidence is there to suggest we should expect any difference to the market's estimates, if any. My growth assumptions (seen in Appendix 1) have the company to throw of $157mm in free cash to shareholders by FY'24, stretching to $200mm in 5-years time. At the same constraints as above, I arrive at a net present value of $714mm, and an $8Bn total firm value (3% terminal growth rate from FY'28), implying an intrinsic valuation of $104/share for HQY's equity for the buyer today. This would also value the company at 34x forward EBIT (on my FY'24 estimates), roughly double the market's quote of 18x.

Net-net, the tides are shifting for HQY and investors could benefit from getting the early boat off the shore in my opinion. The breakout to new highs is a serious factor and suggests to me the market has revised its expectations and expects tremendous growth from the company going forward. Even with the 64.5% implied earnings growth rate, my numbers have the company to outmatch this and track to an $8Bn market value in the coming 3-5 years. This is supportive of a buy rating. In that vein, I am revising my rating on HQY to a buy, looking for an intrinsic value of $104/share.

Appendix 1. HQY forward estimates