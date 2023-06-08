UBS Acquisition Of Credit Suisse: More Problems Ahead

Dan Kitwood

This article is an update of my earlier analysis of the unprecedented acquisition of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) by UBS (NYSE:UBS). This merger is considered by many to be a done deal. UBS said it expected to close the deal as early as 12 June. The Fed, many other central banks, and the EU Commission have all approved of the two largest Swiss banks' merger. Although this takeover will likely take place, there are still many problems with this deal for UBS. The bondholders, the shareholders, the employees, some government officials, and even the UBS management are not very happy. It would be quite hard for UBS to integrate CS. But let me discuss the recent news on this acquisition.

Recent developments

Credit Suisse's deal is expected to take place later this month. Credit Suisse shares will likely be delisted both from the Swiss stock exchange and the NYSE. As we all know, soon after the acquisition plans were announced, many CS employees were made redundant. In fact, CS staff are still leaving by hundreds each week in the hope to find safer employment. Many offices have also been shut. But the problems do not end here.

One of Credit Suisse's most successful businesses used to be based in China. But it was recently reported Credit Suisse would have to cancel its plans to set up an onshore bank in mainland China. Earlier on, CS planned to expand its operations in Asia. As part of these plans, the Swiss lender wanted to set up a bank to offer wealth management services to its customers based in mainland China.

The decision to cancel the plans is due to potential regulatory conflicts caused by the merger with UBS. According to Chinese laws, a financial institution in the country can only apply for one license to incorporate a local bank. It can also receive only one such license.

Credit Suisse deal for UBS

Many analysts have said the CS deal would be excellent for UBS. After all, Credit Suisse could have been bought for a minimum of CHF 7.3 billion or even CHF 35 billion, under normal circumstances. However, the government enforced the deal for just CHF 3 billion. Now UBS has got rid of the largest competitor in Switzerland and also acquired Credit Suisse's assets for hardly any money.

Nevertheless, negative goodwill also emerged from the CS-UBS deal. But it was estimated that apart from the purchase price, the transaction would cost UBS $14.1 billion. This is much lower than CS capital of $48.8 billion. The difference will likely be a strong boost to the second-quarter profit for UBS. But the latter cannot publish its second-quarter earnings just yet because of the uncertainties that remain. The transaction costs and legal fees might total about $10.6 billion. UBS would also record a loss due to Credit Suisse's asset write-downs and financial asset value adjustments because of their illiquid nature. UBS is still unsure how big the book value loss would be, though. But UBS has left a $4 billion provision to cover potential legal and regulatory costs arising from the takeover.

We should not forget another problem. More capital outflows are likely ahead. As I have mentioned above, many CS employees are leaving. Financial advisers have clients that are often willing to transfer their money to another bank if their adviser moves to that bank. So, more capital outflows will likely follow this acquisition.

UBS management has expressed some regrets about the rushed acquisition of Credit Suisse. Below, I have quoted some excerpts from the regulatory filing by UBS Group. The most important words and phrases are written in bold.

"The emergency circumstances under which UBS conducted its due diligence of Credit Suisse may have affected UBS's ability to fully evaluate Credit Suisse's assets and liabilities prior to the execution of the merger agreement." "If the circumstances of the due diligence affected UBS's ability to thoroughly consider Credit Suisse's liabilities and weaknesses, it is possible that UBS will have agreed to a rescue that is considerably more difficult and risky than it had contemplated. This could affect the future performance of UBS, its share price, and its value as an enterprise." "As the merger consideration was fixed at that time, risks developing subsequent, or risks that were not fully identified under the circumstances result in the value of Credit Suisse at the time of completion of the transaction being considerably higher or lower than at the time the merger consideration was agreed. The announcement and pendency of the transaction could adversely affect each of UBS and Credit Suisse's respective businesses, results of operations, financial condition and/or prospects." "UBS may not realize all of the expected cost reductions of the transaction... Combining our two companies may be more challenging, costly or time-consuming than we expect. " "The write-down of Credit Suisse's additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds after it was granted emergency liquidity assistance under the Special Ordinance may result in significant litigation against Credit Suisse that UBS will inherit upon the completion of the transaction and may lead to a significant attenuation in the market for AT1 instruments more generally." "UBS and Credit Suisse may have difficulty attracting, motivating, and retaining executives and other employees in light of the transaction." "The transaction may not be accretive, and may be dilutive, to UBS's earnings per share, which may negatively affect the market price of UBS and the implied value of the UBS Group shares following the transaction."

So, in plain words, UBS apparently thought the takeover would have cost it much less. UBS Group does not know how much it would cost to combine its business with that of CS. There are plenty of litigations expected. Staff shortages will be likely, whilst EPS per UBS share will likely be diluted. But let me tell you more about the latest court proceedings.

Court action

A number of bondholders and shareholders have filed lawsuits against FINMA and Credit Suisse.

In my previous article, I wrote a detailed analysis of the AT1 investors' lawsuit against the Swiss regulator. Law firm Quinn Emanuel is representing their interests. But now a number of stockholders have filed lawsuits against Switzerland's financial authorities and Credit Suisse.

Several law firms got involved. Among them are Pomerantz LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi LLP and Rüd Winkler Partner. One of the first stockholders to initiate court action against Credit Suisse for allegedly failing to disclose information was Braden Turner.

Some shareholders, indeed, have suffered losses since their bank was sold for a really small amount of money. The bank's fire sale seems to contradict a 2011 Supreme Court ruling on a company's valuations during acquisition.

Although not without its problems, Credit Suisse was the second-largest bank with a lot of assets and a substantial client base when it was taken over. The reason why the acquisition was forced by the government was a lack of confidence and panic among CS clients. Logically, this led to a bank run.

But anyway, more court proceedings are likely ahead. And the costs to UBS are still uncertain.

Other concerns

Some political pressures are also present in Switzerland. For example, Social Democratic Party's president Cédric Wermuth told Swiss public broadcaster SRF that "Switzerland is too small for such giant banks. We must find a way to minimize the risks". In other words, such a large bank could become a monopoly. That is why bank services will become more expensive and UBS's loans will likely become less accessible to its clients, both businesses and private individuals. So, the monetary conditions in Switzerland will only get tighter, it seems.

Conclusion

Credit Suisse's acquisition might, indeed, look like a bargain to UBS, but it is not without its problems. UBS Group still cannot fully estimate the cost of the impaired assets, the capital outflows, and any other resulting losses. Retaining staff will also be quite an issue, whilst more legal proceedings are likely ahead. So, although the deal will likely take place, more problems for UBS are likely ahead.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.