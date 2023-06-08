Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference Transcript

Jun. 08, 2023 5:45 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 8, 2023 1:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Linford - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

Jason Kupferberg

Hi everyone. I'm Jason Kupferberg, the payments, processors and IT services analyst here at Bank of America. We're very excited again. As was the case last year we have Michael Linford, CFO of Affirm with us. Lots of grounds to cover. We've got 30 minutes. Thanks for being here as always. We appreciate it.

Michael Linford

Thank you for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Kupferberg

Of course, I wanted to give you a chance to maybe first talk about you've had a couple of press releases the last two days, one was about Amazon Pay and Affirm becoming an available instrument in that wallet and then today about the authorization to buy back the convert. So maybe if you want to just hit on both of those to give us your perspective on what investors should really appreciate from those announcements?

Michael Linford

Yes. I mean, I think it's just more of what we've been working on here at Affirm. We laid out our -- starting with the convert, we laid out our capital priorities in the shareholder letter a few quarters ago.

You saw us last quarter chip away at it and we continue to look at that as a smart thing that we can do for the shareholder to manage that liability proactively. We've been running with a pretty strong amount of what we call dry powder not out of gap term, but its how we think about a view into liquidity in the business.

And we have a pretty strong position there and we obviously have a lot of

