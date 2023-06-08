AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Above Average For First Time Since February
Summary
- Bullish sentiment increased to 44.5% in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey, above its historical average for the first time since February 2023.
- Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, decreased 3.0 percentage points to 31.2%.
- Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, plunged 12.5 percentage points to 24.3%.
Optimism shot up and is above average for the first time since February 2023 in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. Neutral sentiment decreased, while bearish sentiment plunged below average after a 15-week streak of above-average readings.
Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, increased 15.5 percentage points to 44.5%. This puts optimism above its historical average of 37.5% for the first time since February 2023. Bullish sentiment was last higher on November 11, 2021 (48.0%).
Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, decreased 3.0 percentage points to 31.2%. Neutral sentiment is below the historical average of 31.5% for the fourth time out of the past 23 weeks.
Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, plunged 12.5 percentage points to 24.3%. After a 15-week streak of above-average readings, bearish sentiment fell to its lowest level since November 11, 2021 (24.0%).
The bull-bear spread (bullish minus bearish sentiment) rose to 20.2%, up 28.0 percentage points. The bull-bear spread is at its highest level since November 11, 2021 (24.0%).
This week’s special question asked AAII members what their perception is of the current state of the housing market. Here are the responses:
- Strong: 16.3%
- Mixed: 55.2%
- Weak: 22.9%
- Not sure/No opinion: 5.2%
This week’s AAII Sentiment Survey results:
- Bullish: 44.5%, up 15.5 percentage points
- Neutral: 31.2%, down 3.0 percentage points
- Bearish: 24.3%, down 12.5 percentage points
Historical averages:
- Bullish: 37.5%
- Neutral: 31.5%
- Bearish: 31.0%
The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987.
