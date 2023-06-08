Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Imperial Petroleum: Shares Move Higher With Dry Bulk Carrier Spin-Off Approaching - Hold

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.75K Followers

Summary

  • Company updates investors on proposed dry bulk carrier spin-off into a new Nasdaq-listed entity. Record and distribution date have been set for June 13 and June 21, respectively.
  • As shares will trade with due bills following the record date, investors will have to hold their positions until at least June 22 in order to participate in the spin-off.
  • Following a reverse stock split in late April and very strong first quarter results last month, the company recently repaid all of its outstanding debt.
  • With the reverse stock split now in the rear view mirror and the upcoming C3is Inc. spin-off representing a sizeable dividend for common equity holders as well as anticipated lack of near-term dilution, I am upgrading Imperial Petroleum's common shares from "Sell" to "Hold".
  • Income-oriented investors should continue considering the company's 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares which currently offer a double-digit and pretty safe yield.

Densa Hawk Veleta bulk carrier ship at Govan dock in Glasgow

richard johnson

Note:

I have covered Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP, NASDAQ:IMPPP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Since its late-2021 spin-off from StealthGas (GASS), Imperial Petroleum's strategy to

Fleet Overview

Company SEC-Filings / MartineTraffic.com

C3IS NAV

Company SEC-Filings / MarineTraffic.com

Key Financial Metrics

Company Press Releases

IMPP NAV

Company Press Releases and Regulatory Filings

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.75K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMPPP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.