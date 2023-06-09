Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom: Downgrading To Hold, Growth Slowdown Despite AI Hype

Jun. 09, 2023 8:00 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)NVDA
Summary

  • We’re downgrading Broadcom Inc. stock to a hold after fiscal Q2 2023 earnings results, as we expect growth to moderate toward 1H24.
  • While management continues exercising operational discipline with double-ordering, we expect a growth rate slowdown in FY2023 due to inventory correction cycles coupled with weaker capex spending resulting from macro headwinds.
  • Additionally, we believe investors are getting too excited about Broadcom’s prediction of AI-related sales doubling this year and accounting for 25%-plus of semiconductor revenue in FY2024.
  • AVGO stock is up roughly 50% since we upgraded to a buy in December 2022, outperforming the S&P 500 by 40%.
  • We expect Broadcom’s financial outperformance to moderate in 2H23; hence, we recommend investors wait on the sidelines for more favorable entry points into the stock.
Lone penguin on ice in Antarctica

Bruce Wilson Photography/iStock via Getty Images

We're downgrading Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to a hold after fiscal Q2 2023 earnings results. The stock is up nearly 50% since our upgrade to buy back in December, outperforming the S&P

image2.png

AVGO 2Q23 Financial Results

image4.png

SeekingAlpha

image3.png

TechStockPros

image1.png

TechStockPros

