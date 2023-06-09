Bruce Wilson Photography/iStock via Getty Images

We're downgrading Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to a hold after fiscal Q2 2023 earnings results. The stock is up nearly 50% since our upgrade to buy back in December, outperforming the S&P 500 Index (SP500) by around 40%. We expect AVGO stock to continue outperforming the S&P 500 in 2H23, but also expect outperformance to moderate significantly; hence, we're downgrading Broadcom to a hold.

The company reported revenue of $8.73B this quarter, up 7.8% Y/Y, and Non-GAAP EPS of $10.32, beating both top and bottom lines. Still, this quarter represents AVGO's slowest growth in years, and it's expected to stretch out in 2H23; the company's revenue guidance for next quarter is $8.85B versus consensus of $8.71B, accounting for 5% Y/Y growth. The following table outlines AVGO's 2Q23 financial highlights.

AVGO 2Q23 Financial Results

AVGO's revenue declined 2% sequentially in 2Q23, with semiconductor sales dropping 4% sequentially but growing 9% Y/Y due to strong cloud data center demand. Semiconductor sales still contribute the bulk of AVGO's revenues, around 78% of total sales this quarter, while infrastructure software accounted for 22% of sales. The stock got a major boost over the past month as it rode the AI frenzy on management's prediction that generative AI will increase to 25%-plus of total semiconductor revenue in FY2024 and double in FY2023 from just 10% in FY2022.

We recognize the demand tailwinds AVGO networking business will experience as customers focus on the deployment of generative AI Still, we believe investors are getting too excited. The stock shot up last week post-earnings, after which momentum stalled, suggesting that many investors took profits at the height. We see a higher risk scenario for AVGO in 2H23 as the growth rate slowdown stretches out toward the end of 2H23 and as AI fails to offset macro headwinds. We recommend investors wait on the sidelines for more attractive entry points.

The following chart outlines our rating history on AVGO.

SeekingAlpha

Impact of AI Boom

AVGO CEO Hock Tan predicted semiconductor revenue from building AI capabilities would grow to $1B per quarter on AVGO's 2Q23 earnings call, guiding AVGO's AI-related sales could be more than 25% of total sales in FY2024. Still, we don't expect AVGO to match Nvidia Corporation's (NVDA) growth exposure to AI, with the company forecasting sales to grow more than 60% to $11B next quarter. We expect AVGO to be weighed down by the larger semiconductor slump, with the company guiding for an increase of 5% Y/Y and 1% sequentially in revenue for the next quarter.

We expect enterprise and cloud AI transition will not boost AVGO's networking business as much as management led on. Our less-optimistic outlook on AVGO's AI boost is due to our belief that the bulk of capex spending will go to NVDA rather than AVGO. We also see a higher risk profile for AVGO due to the net loss of connectivity ports resulting from the AI boom favoring a higher ratio of GPUs to CPUs for advanced systems and AI servers.

Additionally, we believe AVGO is at risk of losing share to NVDA's InfiniBand in the AI Server market. InfiniBand is the preferred network interconnection technology for GPU servers within the realm of AI advancement; AI models' training, workloads, and inference solutions place more emphasis on bandwidth. We're constructive on AVGO's new Jericho3-AI; however, NVDA's status as the largest maker of InfiniBand gear after the purchase of Mellanox in 2019, coupled with the company's leading status in AI advanced systems, positions it to take share from AVGO in the AI server market. We believe this adds another layer to near-term headwinds pressuring AVGO's exposure to AI growth opportunities.

Valuation

AVGO stock is relatively cheap on a P/E basis, trading at 18.9x C2023 EPS $42.39 on a P/E basis compared to the peer group average of 26.7x. The stock is trading at 9.9x EV/C2023 Sales versus 5.8x. We recommend investors not buy the stock on weakness as we see demand for AVGO's core businesses moderating in 2H23 and don't expect AI demand tailwinds to offset macro headwinds.

The following chart outlines AVGO's valuation against the peer group.

TechStockPros

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street is bullish on the stock. Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, 22 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. We attribute Wall Street's bullish sentiment toward AVGO to the company's new product line with higher ASP and management's operational discipline in not shipping double orders from its customers. The market is also getting overly excited about AVGO's AI growth opportunities reaffirming the buy sentiment. Our downgrade is driven by our belief that AVGO's outperformance will moderate in the near-term due to late inventory correction cycles and weaker capex spending.

AVGO is currently priced at $802 per share. The median sell-side price target is $890, while the mean is $847, with a potential 6-11% upside.

The following charts outline AVGO sell-side ratings and price targets.

TechStockPros

What to do with the stock

We're moving AVGO to a hold from a buy this quarter; we're bullish on Broadcom Inc. in the longer term but see the growth rate slowing down in 2H23. We don't believe the company is immune to inventory correction cycles and weaker spending behavior from cloud service providers and enterprises. Additionally, we don't expect the AI tailwinds for the company's networking business to salvage the stock from near-term macro headwinds pressuring demand. We recommend investors wait on the sidelines for more attractive entry points into Broadcom Inc. once near-term headwinds are factored in.