Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Golden Ocean: Fundamentals And Future Supply And Demand Supports Our Buy Stance

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.74K Followers

Summary

  • Golden Ocean Group's (GOGL) share price has dropped 43% since being upgraded to a Buy a year ago, but the company's financial performance and business prospects remain strong.
  • GOGL's fleet is modern with an average age of 6.7 years, and the company has a net long-term debt of $985.9 million on a fleet valued at $2,693 million.
  • Despite risks to the demand for steel in China, the supply and demand dynamics for the dry bulk market look promising for the next 24 months, supporting a continued Buy stance for GOGL.
ship in port

CaraMaria

Golden Ocean Group's logo

Golden Ocean Group's logo (Golden Ocean Group)

Investment Thesis

It has been a little over a year since we claimed that it did look like the stars were aligning for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL). We even took

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.74K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SFL, SBLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.