Parker-Hannifin: Dominating A Fragmented $135 Billion Market

Jun. 09, 2023 10:00 AM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)DHR, HEI, TDG, TMO
Heavy Moat Investments
Summary

  • Parker-Hannifin is a global leader in the Motion & Control industry, with a 16% CAGR over the past decade and aims to increase its market share from 13% to 20%.
  • The company is diversified across various end markets and sees growth opportunities in Aerospace, Digitalization, Electrification, and clean technologies.
  • PH plans to expand its Aerospace & Defense segment to 33% of its portfolio, recently acquiring Meggitt for 6.3 billion pounds and expects $300 million in cost synergies by FY26.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is the global leader in the $135 billion Motion & Control industry. Over the last decade, the company has performed well, outperforming the SPY by a decent margin without too much volatility. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, has had a better return. Nonetheless, a 16% CAGR is

PH 10 year performance

PH 10 year performance (Koyfin)

Expanding longer cycle and secular trend exposure

Expanding longer cycle and secular trend exposure (PH Investor Presentation)

Portfolio Evolution with Secular Trends

Portfolio Evolution with Secular Trends (PH Investor Presentation)

The fragmented Motion & Control industry

The fragmented Motion & Control industry (PH Investor Presentation)

PH Patent filing and grants

PH Patent filing and grants (Insights by Greyb)

Future Capital Allocation

Future Capital Allocation (PH Investor Presentation)

PH Inverse DCF Model

PH Inverse DCF Model (Authors Model)

This article was written by

Heavy Moat Investments
'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

