Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) PayPal Management Meeting Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138K Followers

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PayPal Management Meeting Conference Call June 8, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Wallace - Head, IR

Dan Schulman - President and CEO

Peggy Alford - EVP, Global Sales and Merchant Services

John Kim - EVP, Chief Product Officer

Gabrielle Rabinovitch - SVP, Acting Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Tien-Tsin Huang - J.P. Morgan

David Togut - Evercore ISI

Lisa Ellis - MoffettNathanson

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs

Trevor Williams - Jefferies

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna

Craig Maurer - FT Partners

Ryan Wallace

All right. Good afternoon. Welcome. My name is Ryan Wallace, Head of Investor Relations for PayPal. We’re live here from our office in New York City. Just want to thank you all for being here in person with us, as well as everyone else that’s tuned in to the audio webcast.

So, the plan for today is spend about an hour on some remarks, presentations. We’ll follow that up with Q&A. Our lineup is going to include Dan Schulman, President and CEO, Peggy Alford, EVP Global Sales and Merchant Services, John Kim, EVP, Chief Product Officer, and Gabrielle Rabinovitch, SVP, Acting Chief Financial Officer, who will join in for Q&A. We’re also excited to have a few members of the Board of Directors in the audience here with us today, as well as other leaders across PayPal’s business. They’re all looking forward to speaking with you at the reception after the event.

Before we get started, some quick disclosures. Today’s presentations may include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that we describe in our forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. Our actual results may differ materially. You should not place

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.