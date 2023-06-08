Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 08, 2023 7:46 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Heather Harwood - Head of Investor Relations

Allan Thygesen - Chief Executive Officer

Cynthia Gaylor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kylie Towbin - Citigroup

Brad Sills - Bank of America

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Shebly Seyrafi - FBN Securities

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley

Jake Roberge - William Blair

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities

George Iwanyc - Oppenheimer

Kyle Diehl - SVB MoffettNathanson

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining DocuSign's First Quarter Fiscal Year '24 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of the website following the call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now pass the call over to Heather Harwood, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Heather Harwood

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the DocuSign Q1 fiscal year 2024 earnings call. I'm Heather Harwood, DocuSign's Head of Investor Relations.

Joining me on the call today are DocuSign's CEO, Allan Thygesen; and our CFO, Cynthia Gaylor.

The press release announcing our first fiscal year 2024 results was issued earlier today and is posted on our Investor Relations website.

Now, let me remind everyone that some of our statements on today's call are forward-looking. We believe our assumptions and expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different. In particular, our expectations regarding the pace of digital transformation and

