Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rocket Companies' Platform Is Strong; Depends On Interest Rate/Mortgage Convexity

Jun. 08, 2023 9:01 PM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)
Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
132 Followers

Summary

  • Rocket Companies, a mortgage loan provider, has experienced a decline in revenues but has grown in terms of brand awareness and retail mortgage market share.
  • The company faces risks from rising interest rates, which affect its funding capabilities and demand for products, as well as competition from other mortgage providers.
  • Despite these challenges, Rocket Companies has a strong operational platform and, if it can execute its integrated strategy effectively, it may be upgraded to a 'buy' in the long term.
  • For now, the divergent operational strength of the company and the financial realities it faces lead me to rate the company a 'hold'.

Real Estate market growth. Home value, mortgage rates and rent housing prices increasing concept. House on a flying rocket.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is a Detroit, Michigan-based mortgage loan provider, with its highly integrated operations spanning home financing, home sale and search, and other personal finance and lending provisions. Additionally, via brands like Amrock and One Reverse Mortgage, Rocket offers title

Integrated Products

Rocket Companies May'23 Investor Presentation

Rocket Companies Flywheel

Rocket Companies Flywheel (Rocket Companies May'23 Investor Presentation)

Rocket Companies (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market

Rocket Companies (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

Alpha Spread

Age Cohort Breakdown

Rocket Companies May'23 Investor Presentation

Rocket Value Chiain

Rocket Companies May'23 Investor Presentation

Macro Integrated Platform

Rocket Companies May'23 Investor Presentation

Price Forecast

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
132 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.