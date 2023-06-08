Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lumen Investor Day Presentation Details Financial Turnaround Plans

Jun. 08, 2023 9:05 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)1 Comment
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.16K Followers

Summary

  • Lumen Technology has presented a turnaround plan, aiming to invest in growing markets and reduce costs through technology updates and process automation.
  • LUMN expects revenue and earnings headwinds until the end of 2024, with growth starting in 2025 and continuing through 2027.
  • Lumen plans to invest almost all its revenue growth into capital expenditures and expects free cash flow to grow to $300 to $500 million by 2027.

Data stream

piranka

Lumen Technology’s (NYSE:LUMN) shares and bonds have been in distress over the past year. Share prices have fallen more than 80% to $2.50 per share. The company’s debt offerings have also seen big price drops. Lumen’s bonds maturing in 2039 continue to

Lumen 2039 Bond Information

FINRA

Lumen Technology's Fast Start

Lumen Investor Day Presentation

Lumen Market Projections

Lumen Investor Day Presentation

Lumen Technology Digitalizing Systems

Lumen Investor Day Presentation

Lumen Simplifying Operations

Lumen Investor Day Presentation

Lumen Projected EBITDA and Revenue

Lumen Investor Day Presentation

Lumen Financial Projections

Lumen Investor Day Presentation

Lumen Financial Projections

Lumen Investor Day Presentation

Lumen Debt Outlook

Lumen Investor Day Presentation

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.16K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own Lumen bonds maturing in 2039.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.