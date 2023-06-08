Justin Paget

By now, it's become incredibly evident that it will take a lot to convince investors to regain faith in some of the pandemic era's hottest trades. Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is no exception: the home fitness company has struggled through a period of anemic growth in the post-pandemic era, plus some unique challenges with product safety recalls.

Year to date, PTON stock is roughly flat, dramatically underperforming double-digit gains in the S&P 500 and even more sizable rebounds in fellow small/mid-cap growth and tech stocks. Losses have picked up steam over the past few weeks (even as other tech names have rallied) as investors panned the company's relatively weaker subscriber adds.

Data by YCharts

Peloton for all: the bull case for this fitness company remains vibrant, especially with recent brand shift

In spite of recent pessimism, I have treated the downside as an opportunity to increase my exposure to Peloton and I remain bullish on the stock.

I find a lot of appeal in the company's rebrand as a more universal fitness company. Peloton concluded in a review of its users that over 57% of workouts on the Peloton platform were not bike-related: and so it's shifting its messaging to customers to be more broadly appealing. In a press release announcing the shift, Peloton's CMO Leslie Berland noted as follows:

"With this brand relaunch we're reflecting the vibrancy and fullness of everything Peloton has to offer to everyone. We're shifting perceptions from in-home to everywhere, fitness enthusiasts to people at all levels, exclusivity to inclusivity across all Peloton Members present and future. Our Instructors and Members live and breathe the true Peloton experience every day. We're excited to bring that energy and inspiration out into the world."

In my view, this move helps to expand Peloton's TAM and broaden its appeal to more demographics (some of whom may have no interest at all in stationary bikes or treadmills).

As a reminder for investors who are newer to this stock, here are the other components of my long-term bull case for Peloton:

Fitness as a Service. At its IPO, Peloton was mainly a low-margin hardware vendor. Subscriptions made up barely one-fifth of the company's revenue: now, it's well over half. Subscriptions are also clocking in at a 70%+ gross margin, and churn is very low in the ~1% range. Over time, the company's strategy seems to be to use hardware as a gateway product to get subscribers through the door. Once investors start viewing Peloton as more of a subscription/software company, its valuation multiple should slide up.

At its IPO, Peloton was mainly a low-margin hardware vendor. Subscriptions made up barely one-fifth of the company's revenue: now, it's well over half. Subscriptions are also clocking in at a 70%+ gross margin, and churn is very low in the ~1% range. Over time, the company's strategy seems to be to use hardware as a gateway product to get subscribers through the door. Once investors start viewing Peloton as more of a subscription/software company, its valuation multiple should slide up. A subscription for everyone. Peloton has three tiers of membership: a $13 app-only membership, a mid-tier $24 "Peloton Guide" subscription, and the full-on $44/month All Access subscription. These offerings help broaden Peloton's appeal to both casual and dedicated workout enthusiasts.

Peloton has three tiers of membership: a $13 app-only membership, a mid-tier $24 "Peloton Guide" subscription, and the full-on $44/month All Access subscription. These offerings help broaden Peloton's appeal to both casual and dedicated workout enthusiasts. Economies of scale. Outside of hardware production, Peloton's largest expenses are in content production (hiring fitness instructors and paying for music licensing rights). As the company's subscriber base swells, these fixed costs will dwindle as a percentage of revenue.

Outside of hardware production, Peloton's largest expenses are in content production (hiring fitness instructors and paying for music licensing rights). As the company's subscriber base swells, these fixed costs will dwindle as a percentage of revenue. Secular tailwinds. Health and fitness have become top-of-mind buzz topics, and Peloton remains a status-symbol purchase. In addition, hybrid lifestyles and hybrid schedules (working partially at home, and partially at the office) have encouraged many to have at-home fitness options. In other words, the fact that gyms have reopened doesn't necessarily crowd out the utility of a Peloton at home.

Stay long here - there's plenty of untapped upside to capture.

Q3 download

In early May, Peloton released its fiscal Q3 (March quarter) results, which was largely panned by Wall Street due to relatively uninspiring growth. However, I'd focus more on the company's tremendous success in shaving down its losses.

Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Peloton Q3 shareholder letter (Peloton Q3 results)

Peloton's revenue contracted -23% y/y to $748.9 million, though that came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $707.7 million (-27% y/y).

As seen in the revenue breakout above, the majority of that decline is driven by hardware (Connected Fitness Products), which declined -45% y/y to $324.1 million. Subscription revenue, however, still showed incredible growth at 15% y/y to $424.7 million.

The snapshot below shows the company's key user metrics. Total Connected Fitness subscriptions grew 5% y/y to 3.11 million, also representing 56k net adds since the fiscal second quarter:

Peloton key metrics (Peloton Q3 results)

The company notes that this add beat internal expectations, driven by stronger-than-expected hardware sales as well as bike rentals. Churn also remained steady quarter-over-quarter at just 1.1%. As a reminder, at the beginning of the calendar year, the company set out a few key goals for FY23, which included returning to positive revenue growth, hitting positive adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow breakeven.

Do note that Peloton is guiding to slight weakness on connected fitness subscribers in Q4, where the company's outlook calls for ~27k in net churn. Responding to this on the Q&A portion of the Q3 earnings call, CFO Liz Coddington noted as follows:

So Ron, you alluded to the fact that we are guiding down on connected fitness subs for Q4. A few comments on that, so the fourth quarter is seasonally our toughest or rather our least efficient quarter for us to grow subscribers. Even with our best-in-class retention, we need a base level of growth additions to offset our churn, which, while still quite low, also tends to be seasonally highest in Q4. Also important to understand that we are committed to growing our subscribers efficiently. And while we have -- as we expect to target a lower LTV to CAC ratio in Q4 than we did in Q3, our Q3 LTV to CAC was actually above a 2. Our forecast assumes that we will maintain a strong financial discipline, and we will not overspend either via media spending or by cutting prices or flashing them to acquire unprofitable subscribers."

The upside here is on profitability. Due to the huge revenue mix shift into subscriptions, Peloton's total gross margins jumped to 36.4%, a seventeen-point increase versus just 19.4% in the year-ago quarter.

This helped the company shrink down its adjusted EBITDA losses to just -$18.7 million, or a relatively slim -2% adjusted EBITDA margin, versus a giant loss of -$194.0 million in the year-ago quarter:

Peloton adjusted EBITDA (Peloton Q3 results)

FCF burn for the first three quarters of fiscal FY22 was also 80% less than the prior year at just -$396 million:

Peloton FCF (Peloton Q3 results)

Note as well that Peloton still has $874 million of cash left on its balance sheet as of the end of Q3, so I'd consider the company to be quite sufficiently capitalized.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Peloton as the company improves its profitability, focuses on expanding its market across all workout types, and focuses on its subscription platform. Stay long here and buy into the recent weakness.