Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Peloton: Staying Invested Is A Workout, But Stick To It

Jun. 08, 2023 9:08 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.11K Followers

Summary

  • Peloton's rebrand as a more universal fitness company could expand its total addressable market and broaden its appeal to various demographics.
  • The company's shift to a subscription-based model, with three tiers of membership, can cater to both casual and dedicated workout enthusiasts.
  • Secular tailwinds, such as health and fitness trends and hybrid lifestyles, support the continued utility of Peloton's at-home fitness options.
  • Recent weakness in Peloton stock is a great opportunity to buy while the company is focused on boosting its profitability.
Man using his indoor bike turbo trainer at home in the evening

Justin Paget

By now, it's become incredibly evident that it will take a lot to convince investors to regain faith in some of the pandemic era's hottest trades. Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is no exception: the home fitness company has struggled through a period

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.11K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.