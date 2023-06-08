Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment thesis

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) stock is one of the hottest stocks of all time. The stock delivered a jaw-dropping 464 thousand percent price appreciation since the company went public in 1995.

The annualized return has been massive over the past three decades, and currently, the stock trades at its all-time high. But, if we look at the company's recent financial performance, we can see that MNST faces headwinds due to the challenging high inflation environment directly affecting input costs. Moreover, valuation analysis suggests the stock is overvalued. I would never bet against the best-performing stock of several last decades, though. Therefore, I assign MNST stock a "Hold" rating.

Company information

MNST is a holding company with no operating business. The company's subsidiaries market and distribute energy drinks under numerous brand names, which you can see in the below screenshot from the company's latest 10-K report.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. MNST has four operating and reportable segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other. By far the largest segment is Monster Energy Drinks, which represented more than 92% of total sales and more than 100% of the operating income in FY 2022.

Financials

If we look at the company's financial performance over the last decade, we can see that MNST sustained a double-digit revenue growth, which is solid. Profitability metrics peaked in 2016-2017 and softened since then. I like the company's ability to generate a substantial free cash flow margin, which was primarily close to an impressive 20% over the last decade. FY 2022 financial performance was much weaker than the company demonstrated previously due to skyrocketing inflation and high commodities prices which significantly affected the cost of revenue. The business is vulnerable to changes in aluminum prices since beverages are packaged into aluminum cans. High gasoline prices in 2022 adversely affected transportation costs.

On the other hand, last quarter's earnings were solid and added a lot of optimism to investors. Revenue increased YoY by about 12%, meaning the company returned to its path of double-digit revenue growth, which was missed in Q4 2022. But it is more important to underline that profitability ratios improved substantially compared to the ones which we saw in 2022. Gross and operating margins are still considerably below levels of 2020-2021, but MNST stopped last year's negative trend of margin shrinkage, which is good.

Higher gross margin was achieved primarily with the help of higher prices in international markets. The company's strong brands and customer loyalty allow MNST to increase costs, which will drive higher profitability metrics. A balance between higher prices and demand for sustainability is fragile, but last quarter's performance suggests the management is potent in keeping the balance safe. I expect margins to expand further also due to moderating prices on aluminum and gasoline.

The company's balance sheet is solid, with over $3 billion in net cash. Liquidity ratios are also stable. Therefore I do not see any threats to the company's ability to fuel growth or a risk that raising finance will be needed in the foreseeable future. The company's capital allocation is robust, which is a good sign for potential investors.

For the upcoming quarter, consensus estimates forecast revenue at $1.86 billion for Q2 FY 2023. It indicates about 12% YoY growth, which aligns with the company's long-term CAGR. Profitability is expected to expand further, both YoY and sequentially.

Valuation

MNST delivered a 12.3% rally year-to-date, slightly outpacing the broad market. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, the company's valuation is high at the current share price level. Based on comparing valuation multiples to the company's five-year average ratios, I agree that the stock looks overvalued. Current valuation multiples are higher than historical metrics almost across the whole board. MNST stock price is close to its all-time high, despite facing temporary but severe headwinds.

Let me cross-check the ratios analysis with the help of discounted cash flow [DCF] approach. Consensus earnings estimates project a 7.7% revenue CAGR over the next decade, substantially lower than the past decade's growth pace. However, comps were much easier to beat ten years ago than they are now. The FCF margin has been volatile over the past decade. To be safe, I use FY 2022 metric as it was the lowest over the period due to headwinds, which are still in place. But I expect it will expand at a relatively rapid pace of two percentage points yearly. I discount future cash flows at a 7.6% WACC recommended by valueinvesting.io.

Based on the above assumptions, the DCF formula returns MNST's business fair value at about $55 billion, more than 10 percent lower than the current market cap.

In the "Financials" section above, the business still sustains double-digit revenue growth YoY. Therefore, MNST bulls might argue that a 7.7% revenue CAGR for the next decade may be too conservative. And their words will be fair. So, let me simulate a more aggressive scenario with a 10% revenue CAGR and look at how this one will behave.

If we implement a 10% revenue CAGR over the next decade, the DCF model suggests the stock is slightly undervalued with about 5% upside potential. Let me move to the "Risks" section to understand whether a single-digit upside potential is worth it.

Risks to consider

As a growth company, MNST faces the inherent risk of underdelivering aggressive revenue growth projections priced into the current market cap. As you have seen above, the valuation is not attractive if we implement growth rates projected by consensus estimates. Therefore, the company should outpace the expected revenue growth by a substantial margin. To prove its current market cap, the company has to sustain an above 10% annual revenue growth rate. Given a 12% revenue CAGR over the past decade, the company must support double-digit revenue growth over two decades, which sounds nearly impossible.

Another risk that I see for MNST is secular. After the COVID-19 pandemic, people are more concerned about their health. MNST's current product portfolio is unlikely to be perceived as "healthy" by the increasingly health-conscious consumers. Addressing the potential shift in demand for healthier alternatives will be crucial for MNST to mitigate the risk and remain competitive in the market. I consider changing consumer preferences a substantial risk for MNST's long-term growth prospects.

The competition is fierce even if consumer preferences do not significantly affect demand for MNST's products. Competitors include Coca-Cola (KO), Pepsi (PEP), and Red Bull. These companies' size and vast financial resources pose a significant challenge to Monster Beverage. The company should be efficient in its marketing strategy to maintain market share.

Bottom line

I see no upside potential for MNST stock from the current price level. Indeed, there is a strong momentum when the stock is at all-time highs. But this momentum will last only until the excellent fool theory works. Any sign of starting panic in the market will lead to a massive MNST selloff. I am not brave enough to bet against the stock that has increased 3000-fold since its IPO, so I assign it a neutral rating.