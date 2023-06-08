Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FuelCell Energy: Cash Usage Still High, But Upgrading On Improved Refinancing Options

Jun. 08, 2023 10:16 PM ETFuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL), FCELB2 Comments
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • On Thursday, FuelCell Energy reported another set of disappointing quarterly results. While revenues came in substantially above consensus expectations, margins, profitability and cash flows continued to suffer.
  • Negative free cash flow of $62.1 million improved just slightly from the all-time high reached last quarter and resulted in available liquidity.
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, the company managed to close on $87 million in non-recourse project financing with a consortium of lenders at competitive interest rates for net proceeds of $46.1 million.
  • Three new projects are expected to commence commercial operations in the second half of the fiscal year.
  • Considering the company's new ability to replenish cash reserves beyond open market sales and with investor risk appetite on the rise again in recent weeks, I am upgrading FuelCell Energy's common shares from "Sell" to "Hold".
Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Unveiled in L.A.

David McNew

Note: I have covered FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Thursday, FuelCell Energy reported another set of disappointing quarterly results. While revenues came in substantially above consensus

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

