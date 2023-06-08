Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 08, 2023 9:35 PM ETBraze, Inc. (BRZE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.01K Followers

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Ferris - Head of IR

Isabelle Winkles - CFO

Bill Magnuson - Co-Founder and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Michael Berg - Wells Fargo

Derrick Wood - TD Cowen

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

D.J. Hynes - Canaccord

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair

Pat Walravens - JMP Securities

Camden Levy - Oppenheimer

Nick Altmann - Scotiabank

Yun Kim - Loop

Operator

Welcome to the Braze First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Anne and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I will now turn the call over to Christopher Ferris, Head of Braze Investor Relations.

Christopher Ferris

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review Braze's results for the fiscal first quarter 2024. I'm joined by our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Magnusson; and our Chief Financial Officer, Isabelle Winkles.

We announced our results in a press release issued after the market closed today. Please refer to the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.braze.com for more information and a supplemental presentation related to today's earnings announcement.

During this call, we will make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under the federal securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023 and for our fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, our planned product and feature development and the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.