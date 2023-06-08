Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 08, 2023 10:18 PM ETAmerican Software, Inc. (AMSWA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.01K Followers

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Vince Klinges - Chief Financial Officer

Allan Dow - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Zach Cummins - B. Riley Securities

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti

Matthew Galinko - Maxim Group

Operator

Good day, everyone. And welcome to today’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results for American Software. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please note, this call may be recorded and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Vince Klinges, CFO of American Software. Please go ahead.

Vince Klinges

Thank you, Reva. Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to American Software’s fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings call. On the call with me is Allan Dow, President and CEO of American Software. Allan will provide some opening remarks and then I will review the numbers, but first our Safe Harbor statement.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding, among other things, our business strategy and growth strategy. Any such forward-looking statements speak only as of this date.

Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and are beyond our control.

Future developments and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements. There are a number of facts that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made on this call.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes and uncertainty in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.