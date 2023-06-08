Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amgen: Big Yield And Dividend Growth On Sale Now

Jun. 08, 2023 11:21 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)ABBV, BMY, BMYMP, LLY, MMM, NOBL, NVS, NVSEF, PFE, SCHD, SNY, SNYNF4 Comments
Brett Ashcroft Green
Summary

  • The article analyzes Amgen's financial performance, including balance sheet trends, valuation models, and competition & margin trends.
  • We'll discuss AMGN's dividend and free cash flow of this large, very well-covered dividend growth stock.
  • Amgen's products are inelastic and should grow with the population over time.

Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Headline

In my search for safe, sustainable, and sizable dividend yields, my hunt normally leads me to the dividend aristocrats. Good ideas within this spectrum are usually garnered by searching the Pro Shares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat ETF (

Chart
Data by YCharts

Amgen 10K revenues

Amgen 10K

Amgen 10K sales sources

Amgen 10K

Chart
Data by YCharts

seeking alpha amgen cap structure

seeking alpha

seeking alpha agn competition

seeking alpha

seeking alpha amgn gross

seeking alpha

seeking alpha operating

seeking alpha

seeking alpha net amgn

seeking alpha

Seeking Alpha Amgen div info

Seeking Alpha

seeking alpha fcf stats amgen

seeking alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Tipranks compound div Amgen

Tipranks

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN, SNY, ABBV, PFE, MMM, JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

