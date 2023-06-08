Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DIC Asset: Speculative, But Potentially Rewarding

Jun. 08, 2023 11:57 PM ETDIC Asset AG (DDCCF)
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • DIC Asset is a German real estate company that owns a sizable commercial portfolio of logistics and office properties.
  • On top of that, it also manages about EUR 10 Billion of real estate for institutional clients and earns a management fee for doing so.
  • Although the company has a significant debt load, it's reasonably priced relative to conservatively calculated fair value and pays a juicy dividend.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Low angle view of London city Canary Wharf skyscrapers

Gary Yeowell

Dear readers/followers,

Following a number of articles I've written on US office REITs, an article on a European office landlord is long overdue. Just like I argued in my article on Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) that the European

portfolio

DIC Asset

FFO

DIC Asset

results

DIC Asset

data

Author's calculations

debt

DIC Asset

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial

We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

A close-up of a logo Description automatically generated with low confidence

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
1.51K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.
Hey, my name is David and I am an ex-Private Equity investment professional with a strong European real estate background, now focused on active investing in US and EU equities. My Goal is generating market beating returns with an emphasis on reliable (growing) dividends. Now primarily investing in REITs, Financials and Renewable Energy.

Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content I provide on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for illustrative and educational purposes only. Always do your own research before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DDCCF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.