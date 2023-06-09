Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IGM: Perfectly Capitalizes On Big Tech Rally

Hansen Song
Summary

  • I rate IGM a Buy. The fund primarily invests in Big Tech and mid-cap tech stocks, making it an attractive investment option.
  • Despite higher expenses and lower returns compared to QQQ, IGM has shown comparable performance and has gradually added more weight to promising stocks, such as NVIDIA.
  • Although concentration in Big Tech may subject the fund to greater volatility, strong performance and resilience of stocks like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet contribute to IGM's growth.

Launched and managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors in 2001, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) provides broad exposure to the technology sector, investing in various technology-related companies in public equity markets in the United States and Canada. IGM aims

Top 10 sectors for IGM

Top 10 Holdings distribution of IGM

Total Return of IGM compared to QQQ

IGM's portfolio distribution as of Dec 30, 2022

IGM's Quant ratings for Annualized Volatility and % of Assets in top ten holdings

Performance of IGM's top holdings in past year

This article was written by

Hansen Song
I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. *Closely associated with Modern Income Investor*

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

