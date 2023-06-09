Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ardagh Metal Packaging: 10% Yield Should Be Supported By Rapidly Decreasing CapEx

Jun. 09, 2023 10:30 AM ETArdagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)1 Comment
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ardagh Metal Packaging met the Q1 EBITDA guidance and has reiterated its full-year guidance.
  • The Q2 EBITDA should show a 30% QoQ increase. That will be very helpful to support the cash flow.
  • The sustaining free cash flow remains strong and covers the dividend, but the growth capex requires more cash.
  • Growth investments should drop to almost zero from next year on, which will really emphasize the reported free cash flow.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Plastic cool box or small cooler with a beer cans or soda drinks in ice isolated on white.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The past few years have been an ordeal to deal with Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP). Although this was one of the more promising de-SPACs with an actual revenue-generating and profitable industrial activity, the company

Chart
Data by YCharts

Income Statement

AMBP Investor Relations

Breakdown of Cash Used in Operations

AMBP Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

AMBP Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.12K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMBP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may add a little bit to my already sizeable position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.