Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amedisys: Even Without A Bidding War, The Company Appears Undervalued

Jun. 09, 2023 1:03 AM ETAmedisys, Inc. (AMED)OPCH, UNH
Kesef Management profile picture
Kesef Management
11 Followers

Summary

  • Amedisys is a leading healthcare services company dedicated to providing clinically excellent care and support at home.
  • Currently reporting FCF generation and proposing workforce optimization, clinical optimization, and reorganization initiatives to differentiate service offerings, Amedisys appears quite an attractive stock.
  • If the Board recommends the offer from Option Care Health, we may see an increase in the stock price.

Bidding War and House For Sale write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk

syahrir maulana

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) recently received a bid for $100 per share in cash, and the company had previously signed a merger agreement with another player. I also saw that management proposed workforce optimization, reorganization initiatives to differentiate service offerings, and certain

Source: SA

Source: SA

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-K

Source: Work From The Author

Source: Work From The Author

Source: Work From The Author

Source: Work From The Author

Source: Work From The Author

Source: Work From The Author

Source: Ycharts

Source: YCharts

Source: Work From The Author

Source: Work From The Author

This article was written by

Kesef Management profile picture
Kesef Management
11 Followers
Based in Europe, I am a private investor, ex-banker, and ex-institutional investor. Right now, I manage my own money, and trade the markets. I invest in special situations, venture capital, and IPOs.---My comments, and articles are intended to be used and must be used for information and education purposes only. I am not a financial advisor, and I do not offer financial advice. You should take independent financial advice from a professional.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.