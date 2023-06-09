Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Conventional Investment Grade Funds Attract Largest Weekly Inflow Of 2023

Jun. 09, 2023 1:35 AM ETHYG, IEF, IEFA, IGSB, IWM, LQD, QQQ, RSP
  • Investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets for the sixth week in seven, adding a net of $22.4 billion.
  • Money market funds, taxable-bond funds, and tax-exempt bond funds attracted new capital, while equity funds suffered outflows.
  • U.S. broad-based equity indices reported positive returns, with the Russell 2000 experiencing its highest weekly return since May 20, 2020.

During Refinitiv Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended June 7, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the sixth week in seven, adding a net of $22.4 billion.

Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

