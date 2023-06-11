Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Picking A Winner In Self-Storage REITs

Jun. 11, 2023 9:00 AM ETCUBE, EXR, NSA, PSA, SELF, VNQ2 Comments
Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Self-storage REITs have returned 7.27% this year, outperforming the REIT average and the S&P 400 and 600 indexes.
  • Publicly traded REITs own only 20% of the total square footage in the US storage facilities, leaving room for growth by acquisition.
  • This article examines the Self-Storage REIT sector, to identify the best poised self-storage REIT to deliver outperformance over the next 2 to 5 years.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Delivery concept with 3D frog

3D_generator

Thus far this year, Self-Storage REITs as a whole have returned 7.27%, outperforming not only the REIT average, but also the S&P 400 and 600 indexes.

List of REIT sectors, showing Storage REITs ranking 6th out of 18, with Single Family Rental, Industrial, and Hotel REITs leading the way, and cell Tower, Office, and Cannabis bringing up the rear. The S&P 400 has returned 6.1%, and the S&P 600 has returned 5.15%

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Publicly traded REITs own only about 20% of

line chart showing data as described in text

Hoya Capital Income Builder

bar and line chart showing data as described in text

Hoya Capital Income Builder

bar and line chart depicting data as described in text

Hoya Capital Income Builder

bar chart showing Storage REIT same-store NOI up 40% since pandemic, with Single Family Rental a distant second at 23%, an Regional Malls in last place at (-3)%

Hoya Capital Income Builder

company logo

CubeSmart

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today! 

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
2.01K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.
I am a teacher, writer, recording artist, and inspirational speaker, who never had much money to invest for most of my life. Then I inherited a sizable sum of money at age 62, and soon found myself on a fascinating journey of making the most of the opportunity my parents have given me. I write of things I have discovered, in the hopes that my thoughts and discoveries may be of help -- or at least amusement -- to others. Promoting Author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CUBE, EXR, NSA, VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.