Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Finding Investment Opportunities In Neuroscience And AI

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.02K Followers

Summary

  • Recent clinical trial success for the second significant, disease-modifying drug to treat Alzheimer’s is a critical milestone and a positive sign for the future of neuroscience.
  • Technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), are supercharging medical breakthroughs with smarter drug discovery, faster development, increased diagnostic accuracy, and higher industry output.
  • Secular trends, such as aging demographics, medical technology innovation and faster approvals, plus cyclical factors, such as favorable valuations, may create attractive long-term opportunities in neuroscience and AI.

Neuron system disease

koto_feja

By Jay Jacobs & Mariah Ward

A Critical Milestone For Alzheimer's Treatments

Since we published our neuroscience theme primer in August 2022, we have seen extraordinary advances in Alzheimer's treatments. The experimental drug donanemab slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by

neurology

IQVIA Pipeline Intelligence, Dec 2022; IQVIA Institute, Jan 2023

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.02K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.