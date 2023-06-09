Finding Investment Opportunities In Neuroscience And AI

koto_feja

By Jay Jacobs & Mariah Ward

A Critical Milestone For Alzheimer's Treatments

Since we published our neuroscience theme primer in August 2022, we have seen extraordinary advances in Alzheimer's treatments. The experimental drug donanemab slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 35% in a Phase 3 trial, potentially paving the way for U.S. approval.1 Following on the heels of comparable results for a similar antibody, lecanemab, the data bolsters the long-held - but once contested - hypothesis that preventing the accumulation of a protein called beta-amyloid ("plaque") in the brain could help the many millions afflicted with the disease. After almost 20 years without new Alzheimer's drugs, we now have two with potential in just 12 months.

Beyond donanemab and lecanemab, there is a range of disease-modifying drugs in clinical development that could help address the significant unmet needs of those with dementia and other neurocognitive disorders. Neurology is expected to see the fourth-most drug spending across therapeutics, potentially reaching $151 billion by 2026.2 Neuroscience drugs already represent 11% of the global late-stage pipeline,3 and Alzheimer's is the largest area of focus within neurology research.4

Neurology research is focused on Alzheimer's

Number of products in neurology Phase I to regulatory submission pipeline in 2022 by disease

IQVIA Pipeline Intelligence, Dec 2022; IQVIA Institute, Jan 2023

Chart description: Column chart showing the number of products in neurology Phase I trials to the regulatory submission pipeline in 2022 by disease. The chart shows that neurology research is focused on Alzheimer's disease.

Arming Neuroscience Companies With AI

AI adoption in neuroscience is rapidly improving with progress across drug research & development (R&D), diagnostics, and our understanding of the brain itself.

R&D capabilities, including smarter drug discovery and development, are being advanced by machine learning, large data sets, and generative AI, which can have human-like conversations, create content, images, and audio. Researchers can now use computing power to identify clinically meaningful patterns in data with efficient AI algorithms.5 These technologies have helped to shorten early drug development timelines. In fact, scientists might be able to develop drugs one-tenth of the time.6

Diagnostic accuracy also continues to improve. A team at Massachusetts General Hospital used deep learning, a type of machine learning and AI that utilizes large amounts of data and complex algorithms, to train models that test for Alzheimer's based on data from brain MRIs collected from patients with and without the disease. The model was tested on tens of thousands of routine brain scans and spotted disease risk with 90% accuracy.7

AI is even helping scientists better understand the inner workings of natural brains. Artificial neural networks (ANNs), while not designed to mimic human brains, are exhibiting similar "thinking." For example, the interpretation of visual stimuli in the human brain builds up neuron by neuron - first distinguishing shapes, then colors, and so on "until eventually, the brain decides whether it is looking at a car, a dog or banana...", as described in an article published by The Economist.8 Surprising brain and machine learning researchers alike, AI is taking virtually the same approach when tasked with identifying visual cues. Similarities are also appearing in speech and language processing, as ANNs digest more data with ever greater processing power. This is a game changer for better understanding human brains and allowing the human brain to be directly linked to machines; for example, potentially returning eyesight or motor control to the handicapped.

A Case For Healthcare Stocks

Erin Xie, head of the Health Sciences team in BlackRock's Active Equity Group emphasizes that "over the long-term, [we] are seeing secular drivers for the sector remain in place; firstly, aging demographics in both developed and developing countries and secondly, innovation in medical technology." Her team is seeking opportunities in healthcare segments with attractive valuations, stable growth, and promising product pipelines for selective growth opportunities in biotech, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

Critical to all three of these areas, the approval process has become shorter for certain treatments and diagnostics with high unmet needs. In 2022, 65% of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research's 37 novel drug approvals used one or more of these expedited programs.9

The current restrictive capital markets environment has negatively affected many smaller cap healthcare companies, often the purest players in areas like neuroscience, making it challenging for them to fund development in the short term. This dynamic has brought down valuations and therefore created an attractive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) environment that has the potential to drive significant returns for acquirees and could present an attractive entry point for investors across the space.

Conclusion

The concurrent trends of groundbreaking medical innovation and AI advancements come together to create a strong, long-term case for neuroscience. And we believe that neuroscience may be well-positioned in the short-term given M&A dynamics and attractive valuations. Investors seeking exposure to advances in neuroscience and AI may want to consider looking to active and index ETFs to potentially capture the opportunity.

1 Eli Lilly, "Lilly's Donanemab Significantly Slowed Cognitive and Functional Decline in Phase 3 Study of Early Alzheimer's Disease," May 3, 2023.

2 IQVIA, "The Global Use of Medicines 2022," January 2022.

3 IQVIA, "Global Trends in R&D," February 2023.

4 IQVIA, "Global Trends in R&D," February 2023.

5 Springer Nature Limited, "Artificial intelligence and machine learning in clinical development: a translational perspective," July 26, 2019.

6 McKinsey & Company, "How AI could revolutionize drug discovery," November 16, 2022.

7 PLOS One, "Adversarial confound regression and uncertainty measurements to classify heterogeneous clinical MRI in Mass General Brigham," March 2, 2023.

8 The Economist, "Artificial brains are helping scientists study the real thing," May 24, 2023.

9 U.S. Food and Drug Administration, "New Drug Therapy Approvals 2022," January 2023.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by visiting the iShares Fund and BlackRock Fund prospectus pages. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

International investing involves risks, including risks related to foreign currency, limited liquidity, less government regulation and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political, economic or other developments. These risks often are heightened for investments in emerging/ developing markets or in concentrations of single countries.

Funds that concentrate investments in specific industries, sectors, markets or asset classes may underperform or be more volatile than other industries, sectors, markets or asset classes and than the general securities market.

Technologies perceived to displace older technologies or create new markets may not in fact do so. Companies that initially develop a novel technology may not be able to capitalize on the technology.

There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares of an ETF will develop or be maintained.

Actively managed funds do not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed funds may have higher portfolio turnover than index funds.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment as of the date indicated; is subject to change; and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any issuer or security in particular.

The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer, or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective.

The information presented does not take into consideration commissions, tax implications, or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy or investment decision.

This material contains general information only and does not take into account an individual's financial circumstances. This information should not be relied upon as a primary basis for an investment decision. Rather, an assessment should be made as to whether the information is appropriate in individual circumstances and consideration should be given to talking to a financial professional before making an investment decision.

The information provided is not intended to be tax advice. Investors should be urged to consult their tax professionals or financial professionals for more information regarding their specific tax situations.

The Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").

The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Bloomberg, BlackRock Index Services, LLC, Cboe Global Indices, LLC, Cohen & Steers, European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA® "), FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), ICE Data Indices, LLC, NSE Indices Ltd, JPMorgan, JPX Group, London Stock Exchange Group ("LSEG"), MSCI Inc., Markit Indices Limited, Morningstar, Inc., Nasdaq, Inc., National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), Nikkei, Inc., Russell, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or STOXX Ltd. None of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. With the exception of BlackRock Index Services, LLC, who is an affiliate, BlackRock Investments, LLC is not affiliated with the companies listed above.

Neither FTSE, LSEG, nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE Nareit Equity REITS Index, FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped Index or FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped Index. Neither FTSE, EPRA, LSEG, nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed ex-U.S. Index, FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Green Target Index or FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs Index. "FTSE®" is a trademark of London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE under license.

©2023 BlackRock, Inc or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK, iSHARES, iBONDS, ALADDIN, and the iShares Core Graphic are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

This post originally appeared on the iShares Market Insights.