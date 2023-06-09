Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Home Bias Could Be Costly For U.S. Equity Investors

Summary

  • When it comes to their equity portfolios, US investors have historically exhibited a high degree of home country bias.
  • But in today’s fast-changing global market landscape, they may find that there are good reasons to rethink regional allocations to stocks.
  • International equities accounted for just 15% of total US investor assets through April, according to Morningstar, a fund tracking firm.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

US Stock Price Relative to Non-US Stock Price: Cycles of Outperformance

When it comes to their equity portfolios, US investors have historically exhibited a high degree of home country bias. But in today’s fast-changing global market landscape, they may find that there are good reasons to rethink regional allocations to stocks.

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.22K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

