Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equinor: High Yield Dividend And Growth Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Jun. 09, 2023 2:53 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)
FinanzUni profile picture
FinanzUni
275 Followers

Summary

  • Equinor ASA emerges as a stable investment opportunity amidst geopolitical tensions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, offering a unique geopolitical advantage as a prime supplier of natural gas to Europe.
  • EQNR stock maintains a strong dividend yield of 4.31% and has promising growth prospects due to the escalating demand for natural gas and the global shift towards cleaner energy sources.
  • Despite a decrease in stock price, Equinor demonstrates resilient performance, reporting earnings per share of $4.64 as of Q1 2023, making it an attractive option for investors seeking income and growth.

Equinor Fornebu

Stasys Kudarauskas

As global dynamics continue to change, the energy sector is finding itself in the midst of significant transformations. Geopolitical tensions and the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine are inducing an unusual volatility. Amidst this turmoil, one company has emerged as a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Equinor Production Activity

Equinor Production Activity (Equinor Investor Presentation)

Equinor Financial Outlook

Equinor Financial Outlook (Equinor Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

FinanzUni profile picture
FinanzUni
275 Followers
I started FinanzUni with the goal to give fellow investors access to objective and balanced analysis. I value all outside intel and everyone to challenge my thesis to obtain the most critical and correct analysis.My investment focus is on growth stocks with an investment horizon of 2–5 years. My primary focus here is on Tech stocks, but more broadly on emerging great ideas and stocks. About me: I am a recent grad student from UC Berkley and after finishing my studies I have returned to my home country Germany to work in venture capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQNR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.