Uber: Surprising Beneficiary Of Rising Interest Rates
Summary
- Uber has transformed both its financial profile and reputation.
- Amidst struggles in the tech sector, Uber is generating cash flow and showing resilient growth rates.
- The higher interest rate environment may limit the ability of competitors to compete on price.
- Uber stock remains undervalued in spite of the strong recent price performance.
Uber (NYSE:UBER) has been a surprising top performer in the tech sector. The company has done a tremendous job in building on the operational efficiency gains achieved during the pandemic. While the growth rates generated in the most recent quarter are more modest after adjusting for the UK business model changes, Wall Street appears to view the stock as being an ironic beneficiary of this higher interest rate environment. Peers with lower profit margins may struggle to compete on price against this gig economy giant as such efforts can quickly prove financially dangerous. UBER stands to continue taking market share and the valuation remains compelling even after the post-earnings surge. I reiterate my buy rating for the stock.
UBER Stock Price
UBER appears to be finally let out of the penalty box. A pandemic and tech crash have kept UBER stock lower than IPO prices, but the stock is now trending higher.
I last covered UBER in March, where I rated the stock a buy due to the market seemingly ignoring the rapidly developing cash flow story. The stock is up strongly since then but I continue to see upside ahead.
UBER Stock Key Metrics
In the most recent quarter, UBER generated 29% revenue growth to $8.8 billion. That outpaced 19% bookings growth (22% constant currency) due to the benefits from its prior UK business model change that has been typical over the last many quarters. UBER had previously guided for up to 24% bookings growth but ended up delivering 22% growth (constant currency). Management has guided for adjusted EBITDA between $660 million to $700 million but the company easily exceeded that guidance with $761 million in adjusted EBITDA. Because the company has a net debt position, free cash flow tends to be lower than adjusted EBITDA, though the company still generated $549 million in free cash flows in the quarter.
UBER saw its strongest growth in its mobility business (again, investors should focus on bookings growth due to the UK business model changes).
UBER saw its delivery business show slower yet resilient double-digit growth. UBER is a unique business in that it had two segments disproportionally affected by the pandemic in opposite fashions.
Management has shown a sharpened focus on improving profitability, and this is evidenced by the rapidly growing adjusted EBITDA profile.
UBER ended the quarter with $4.2 billion of cash, $5.4 billion in equity investments, and $9.3 billion in debt.
Looking ahead, management has guided for up to 10.7% bookings growth and 27.8% adjusted EBITDA growth. Clearly, the market is more focused on the improving margin profile than the decelerating growth rate. On the conference call, management gave expectations for headcount to remain "flat to down for the balance of the year," a strong indication of more margin expansion ahead. Management noted that take rates should improve in this upcoming quarter due to demand being elevated during the fourth quarter. Management did not change their 2024 guidance outlined just last year.
Perhaps the most bullish commentary on the call centered around its competition with Lyft (LYFT) and others. While management called out that competitors may attempt to compete on price, they noted that they are now at a stage in which consumers care about more things than just price. Management stated that the higher interest rate environment has ended "the days of paying for share and essentially using shareholder money to buy share temporarily."
Is UBER Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?
UBER has traded strongly since it reported, but the stock is arguably still cheap. As of recent prices, the stock was trading at around 2x sales.
Management appeared to reiterate their guidance for $5 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2024. The stock is trading at around 15x that number with consensus estimates calling for double-digit top-line growth moving forward. Throw in some operating leverage, and earnings might grow at a 15% to 20% clip for quite some time. I could see this name trading up to around 25x EBITDA, implying 60% potential upside over the next 12 months.
What are the key risks? I suspect that despite being undervalued, valuation remains a near term risk. The stock appears to have seen multiple expansion driven by improving sentiment. Wall Street may be growing less pessimistic regarding the potential of price competition. That said, as a frequent ridesharing and food delivery customer myself, I must acknowledge that I view DoorDash (DASH) and Lyft as being highly comparable alternatives. While LYFT may struggle to compete extensively on price in this higher cost environment, DASH has both a strong financial profile and highly competitive service. These competitors already have extensive scale, thus it is not clear how UBER will differentiate itself besides price. In this digital age, habit alone may not be enough to win loyalty, as users may be willing to set up new accounts at the competition if the price is right. UBER appears to be benefiting from increased supply, and this is a phenomenon that may possibly be boosted by a weak economy. UBER may at some point also face deteriorating demand which may occur after the company benefits from lapping easy ridesharing pandemic comps. One also mustn't forget the well-known risk of regulation. While I am of the opinion that UBER offers flexible employment and adds value to its users, governments might not have the same view as governments around the world typically have labor protection laws. UBER may be forced to treat its drivers as employees, which may either increase its expenses, increase the cost of its services, or both. UBER is susceptible to disruption - it is arguably not too difficult to create a competing service as the main difficulty is the network itself. If interest rates were to fall again, there may emerge competition that "goes viral" and manages to steal market share. I view UBER stock as compelling at current prices given the strong positive fundamental momentum and attractive valuation - I reiterate my buy rating.
This article was written by
Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.