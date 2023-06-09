Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Avista Corporation: Renewable Energy Transformation Expanding Cash Flow Capabilities

Jun. 09, 2023 4:01 AM ETAvista Corporation (AVA)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
76 Followers

Summary

  • Avista Corporation is a hold due to its large dividend, renewable energy strategy, and overvaluation based on DCF figures.
  • AVA's adoption of renewable energy sources contributes to long-term financial stability and cash flow predictability.
  • Avista faces operational, maintenance, and regulatory risks in its highly regulated industry.

power distribution station

deyanarobova

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has displayed consistent and long-term growth over the years. I believe that the company is currently a hold because although the company pays a solid dividend and is adopting renewable energy practices, the stock is currently overvalued

Avista Logo

Avista

Avista 1Y P/E GAAP Compared to Peers

Avista 1Y P/E GAAP Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Share performance

Seeking Alpha

Avista Compared to the S&P 500 10Y

Avista Compared to the S&P 500 10Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Avista Energy Mix

Avista

Analyst Consensus

Trading View

Cost of Equity Calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Created by author using Alpha Spread

DCF Financials

Created by author using Alpha Spread

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
76 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.