Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Consumer Spending Trends: Inside E-Commerce, Luxury Goods, And More

Jun. 09, 2023 8:00 AM ETBUYZ, IBUY, ISHP, JRNY, LUX, MILN
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.71K Followers

Summary

  • Over the past few quarters, different narratives have emerged about consumer spending - it’s up, it’s down, it’s growing but at a slower pace - with differing results on a month-to-month, year-over-year, or quarterly basis.
  • The personal savings rate is still at only 4.1% in April 2023. However, price-sensitive consumers are not yet in the clear and continue to shop for discounts and deals.
  • There is a portion of higher-income consumers whose spending habits are not dependent on economic conditions.

Contactless payment with card machine

We Are

Over the past few quarters, different narratives have emerged about consumer spending - it’s up, it’s down, it’s growing but at a slower pace - with differing results on a month-to-month, year-over-year, or quarterly basis. For investors, the important trends aren’t always easy to quantify, especially with so many

Consumer discretionary segments

Nonstore retailers

E-commerce ETFs

Luxury goods ETFs

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.71K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.