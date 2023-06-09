matejmo

Why does liquidity matter?

Don't get me wrong, I enjoy tracking liquidity as much as the next macro guy, and I do think it is a very important factor.

But what is liquidity exactly?

In this macro context, liquidity can be broadly understood as the amount of available funds in the system. Everyone understands that when the Fed carries out QE, liquidity increases. It takes financial assets from the system and gives it money in return. This money will trickle into financial assets and will eventually help lift the value of various assets, including equities, indirectly, since banks don't go out and buy stocks.

Liquidity can be defined, or rather calculated, using a simple formula.

Fed balance sheet + RRP - TGA - Fed remittances = Liquidity.

Let's begin by looking at the Fed balance sheet.

Fed Balance Sheet (FRED)

When the Fed expanded its balance sheet during COVID, it increased liquidity, contributing to a big rally. For the past year, though, the Fed has been carrying out the opposite operation, draining liquidity through QT.

Then we have the TGA.

TGA (FRED)

The US Treasury holds its money at the Fed. Money that it can "release" into the economy. When the government draws down the TGA, it is spending money into the economy. This is a fiscal stimulus, which is also adding liquidity. Rebuilding the TGA has the contrary effect, since the Treasury is taking funds from the private sector as it issues debt.

The other big factor in the liquidity equation is the Reverse Repo Facility.

RRP (FRED)

Through the Reverse Repo facility, banks, and other qualified institutions can obtain interest on their excess cash, by lending it to the Fed. Usage of the RRP takes liquidity out of the system, while liquidity is added if this usage goes down.

And finally, we also have Fed remittances.

Fed remittances (FRED)

This is money that the Federal Reserve pays to the Treasury from its profits. However, the Federal Reserve is now running at a loss, meaning it is paying out more to banks than it is receiving. This is actually positive for liquidity.

The TGA liquidity May Not Be So Bad

So, now that we understand liquidity, let's look at how filling up the TGA will affect it. The superficial view, which a lot of analysts here have explained, is that the Treasury will have to issue bonds to refill the government coffers, to the tune of $600 billion. These bonds will have to be absorbed (bought) by the market. More funds going into buying up these bonds means less funds available to bid up the price of other assets, hence we should expect a drawdown in equity prices.

But, what a lot of other analysts don't mention is that if the Treasury decides to fund the TGA with T-bonds, which are short duration, then the market will have a much easier time absorbing this debt issuance.

T-bills carry less risk, and at this point in time they pay a significant interest. This makes them good short-term investments for banks and money markets that might otherwise be using the reverse repo facility.

These entities take their "excess" cash to the Reverse Repo to gain some interest without much risk. If, as I believe, the Treasury funds the TGA with mostly T-bills, then a lot of this debt issuance can be absorbed by funds in the Reverse Repo Facility.

To go back into our liquidity formula, TGA would go up, meaning less liquidity, but Reverse Repo Usage would go down, meaning more liquidity. This is what I mean when I say the liquidity effect would be sterilized.

There's more to investing than liquidity

Knowing all this, there are also a couple of things to take into account.

Markets are forward-looking, and if everyone is expecting liquidity to dry up in the coming weeks, shouldn't we be experiencing a sell-off now?

Most importantly, though, if liquidity is such a big factor, how have equities been rallying so hard in 2023?

NDX (Tradingview)

Since around October last year, the Nasdaq (NDX) has been rallying at the same time as the Fed has been aggressively raising rates and also carrying out quantitative tightening. What's going on exactly?

A lot is going on, but in short, there are many other factors affecting US equities. One is global liquidity, which actually picked up at the beginning of the year. Another important factor, you may be surprised to hear, are corporate earnings, which have a surprise to the upside. And to that, we can add pure speculation and animal spirits. Markets don't always move with fundamentals.

More Reasons To Be Bullish

I have been bullish for some time, while consensus was mostly bearish, and though I think markets might take a break here, there's still more room to the upside. Here are a few reasons why:

Global liquidity, which isn't all but does affect markets, could begin to increase in the coming months. Lots of Central Banks are beginning to pause. Big economies like China are expected to turn the printing press back on soon, and rate cuts are already priced into the Fed futures.

Another important element to this caution is cash on the sidelines. As of last month, there was a reported $5.3 trillion sitting in money market funds, ready to be deployed into the markets, as investors were mostly bearish. Did someone say short squeeze?

Lastly, the economy is still holding up well, and this is due in big part to all the leftover COVID stimulus. A lot of analysts are surprised that the economy hasn't fallen by the wayside with rates at 5%, but they may be forgetting the fact that, due to the COVID stimulus, American households are still holding on to significant excess savings.

Lastly, add to this animal spirits. The AI enthusiasm is very reminiscent of the internet hype of the 90s. Recently, I was introduced to the Gartner Hype Cycle.

Hype Cycle (wikipedia)

This simplified view of investor mentality is quite illustrative of where we are now in the cycle. I expect the AI hype will contribute to a big bubble in tech, eventually leading to a crash.

I recently discussed this with my subscribers. How do we play this dynamic? There's money to be made to the upside still, but a big reversal will eventually ensue. Buying the "trough of disillusionment" would be the conservative approach.

Takeaway

I think it pays to be a contrarian. I have been bullish this year, and now that so many other analysts have turned, I think the market could provide us with some downside. However, I don't think we will make new lows, and I also don't see the TGA rebuild as an incredibly negative event. In short, I'll be buying this coming dip in equities and staying very weary of a larger correction down the road.