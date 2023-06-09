Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Southwest Airlines: Time To Show Some Love For LUV

Jun. 09, 2023 4:55 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)
Diesel profile picture
Diesel
1.41K Followers

Summary

  • Southwest Airlines' stock price has dropped significantly due to concerns about a pilot strike and other worries, but the company's troubles may already be priced in, offering a decent margin of safety for investors.
  • The airline has a strong history of revenue growth, financial discipline, and cash generation and is expected to return to increasing dividends and buybacks once debt levels become more manageable.
  • However, there is still a risk of a pilot strike this summer, which could impact the company's short-term revenue and profit estimates, and institutional ownership of the stock has dropped significantly in the last year.
  • At a forward P/E below 10, this could be a great value for contrarian investors with long-term vision.

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737- 7H4 Aircraft N450WN at PHX Airport

kameraworld/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is not your traditional airline company. From the way it sells tickets to the way it operates, this is certainly a unique airliner. Lately the company's stock price got punished heavily due to concerns

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
1.41K Followers
I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.