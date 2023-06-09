Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Archer-Daniels-Midland Is A Hold, But It Becomes Interesting

Jun. 09, 2023 5:02 AM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)
Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.71K Followers

Summary

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland is a dividend growth company with solid fundamentals and attractive valuation, but faces risks such as competition and cyclicality.
  • The company has growth opportunities in diversification, a strong balance sheet, and the alternative proteins market.
  • Due to medium-term stagnation risks and uncertainty, the company is considered a Hold, with a more attractive entry point at a P/E ratio of 8-9 during a market pullback.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

wellesenterprises

Introduction

As an investor who invests primarily in dividend growth companies, I seek new opportunities to invest in income-producing assets. I usually add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fast Graphs analysis

FAST Graphs

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.71K Followers
Hi everyone, my name is Khen Elazar and I am 30 years old. I am investing in the stock market since I was 17 years old. I did it with the help and guidance of my Father who is an investment adviser. I used to invest in value and growth stocks, and in Israeli junk bonds. Over the past several years, I have been investing mainly in dividend growth stocks. I also enjoy reading and study new subjects. I am a political junkie and Sport enthusiast, mainly soccer and NBA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.