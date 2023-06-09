Michael Vi

We're almost through earnings season, and it has unsurprisingly been a tumultuous quarter for tech stocks. Especially in the mid-cap growth space, stocks have reacted wildly to earnings prints and guidance changes, as investors weigh valuations in the wake of higher interest rates.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has had an interesting earnings reaction so far. Despite a classic "beat and raise" that has been increasingly harder to come by this year amid macroeconomic challenges, shares of Okta have plummeted sharply post-earnings, taking YTD gains to virtually flat (whereas many other small/mid-cap tech stocks have logged substantial gains). The question for investors now: is there room for Okta to rebound?

Data by YCharts

The Okta bull thesis is still quite clear

I remain stoutly bullish on Okta and its prospects, especially after reviewing the company's latest results that don't appear to show much of a dent from tightening macro conditions. Okta remains a global leader in Single Sign-On, a mission-critical security feature for the modern enterprise; and it is one of the best examples of growth at scale.

Here, in my view, are the top reasons to be bullish on Okta:

Despite its massive scale, Okta is still able to grow at an incredible pace. Okta, despite having reached a massive ~$2 billion annual revenue scale, is expecting to grow roughly ~20% y/y on an organic basis in the upcoming fiscal year. This is a reflection of both the company's strong execution plus the attractiveness of the IAM (identity access management) market.

Okta, despite having reached a massive ~$2 billion annual revenue scale, is expecting to grow roughly ~20% y/y on an organic basis in the upcoming fiscal year. This is a reflection of both the company's strong execution plus the attractiveness of the IAM (identity access management) market. Huge $80 billion TAM. Okta estimates its total addressable market at $80 billion, which means its current revenue scale is only about ~2% penetrated. It's also the clear market leader here, with competitors like OneLogin and Duo Security being smaller and lesser-known entities.

Okta estimates its total addressable market at $80 billion, which means its current revenue scale is only about ~2% penetrated. It's also the clear market leader here, with competitors like OneLogin and Duo Security being smaller and lesser-known entities. Horizontal product. Okta is a true "horizontal" software company whose product is applicable to companies of any size in any industry.

Okta is a true "horizontal" software company whose product is applicable to companies of any size in any industry. Recurring revenue and high net retention rates. All of Okta's business is in recurring subscriptions; in addition, the company's seat-based pricing plus its multiple modules lend themselves nicely to its >120% net revenue retention rates. In short, Okta has a very stable subscription revenue base that is a powerful growth engine from within the current install base.

All of Okta's business is in recurring subscriptions; in addition, the company's seat-based pricing plus its multiple modules lend themselves nicely to its >120% net revenue retention rates. In short, Okta has a very stable subscription revenue base that is a powerful growth engine from within the current install base. Profitable bones. Okta has achieved above-breakeven pro forma operating margins, on top of positive free cash flow. The company's tendency to upsell aggressively into its client base also gives it excellent operating leverage.

Valuation looks appealing in the wake of guidance boost

Especially after the recent post-earnings weakness, Okta looks incredibly appealing from a valuation perspective. At current share prices near $71, the stock trades at a market cap of $11.60 billion. After we net off the $2.37 billion of cash and $1.83 billion of debt on Okta's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $11.06 billion.

Alongside its most recent quarter, Okta raised its guidance to $2.175-$2.185 billion in revenue, representing 17-18% y/y growth - up from a prior view of $2.155-$2.170 billion, or 16-17% y/y growth:

Okta outlook (Okta Q1 earnings deck)

This puts Okta's valuation at 5.1x EV/FY24 revenue.

Considering Okta is still achieving >20% y/y revenue growth, has >80% pro forma gross margins and nearing double-digit pro forma operating margins, I'd say this is quite a safe entry point for this name.

My year-end price target for Okta is $97, representing 7x EV/FY24 revenue and 24% upside from current levels. Stay long here and buy the dip.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Okta's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Okta Q1 results (Okta Q1 earnings deck)

Okta's revenue grew 25% y/y to $518 million, beating Wall Street's $511 million (+23% y/y) expectations by a two-point margin. As expected, revenue growth did decelerate from 33% y/y in Q4, which was foreshadowed by last quarter's deceleration in billings growth to 18% y/y.

The company grew its total customer base to 18,050 - up 450 sequentially and 14% y/y. Dollar-based net retention rates, however, declined sequentially to 117% versus 120% in Q4 - a function of Okta's seat-based pricing suffering from headcount reductions in the workforce. We do note that this still implies Okta is generating 17% more year-over-year from an install base customer, however, which indexes on the high side for the software industry.

The company is noting macro impacts on its top-line results. Per CFO Brett Tighe's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We're seeing increased macro headwinds on our business, most notably with new business across SMB and enterprise. These impacts were felt in varying degrees on a global basis. Similar to Q4, customers are requesting shorter contract term lengths and our overall business was weighted more towards upsells versus new business. We're also seeing smaller average deal sizes as a result. And finally we continue to experience minor FX headwinds on our top line metrics which are incorporated into our reported numbers and outlook [...] The sequential downtick in the net retention rate stemmed from a decrease in the upsell rate with both enterprise and SMB customers. Given the current macro environment, customers are not expanding seats at the rate they have in recent years, and we believe this trend will persist in this environment."

In spite of macro headwinds, Okta's margin performance remained admirable. The company notched a 81.5% pro forma gross margin in Q1, up 220bps year over year. Again, this indexes quite high relative to other software peers.

Okta Q1 gross margins (Okta Q1 earnings deck)

Pro forma operating margins, meanwhile, soared to 7.1%, while free cash flow of $124 million in the first quarter expanded substantially from just $11 million in the year-ago Q1:

Okta Q1 operating margins (Okta Q1 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

Decent growth at scale amid a wide economic downturn, a strong market-leading product that is still drawing high customer expansion rates, and a rich margin profile that is leading to significant bottom-line expansion - there's a lot to like about Okta especially as it hits a ~5x forward revenue multiple, which puts the stock into the value category. Buy the dip here.