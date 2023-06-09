Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Okta: Buy Now, Enjoy Later

Jun. 09, 2023 5:12 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Okta's shares plummeted despite a "beat and raise" in earnings, making it a potential rebound opportunity.
  • The company remains a global leader in Single Sign-On, with a huge $80 billion total addressable market and strong growth prospects.
  • Okta's valuation appears appealing after recent post-earnings weakness, with a stable subscription revenue base and above-breakeven operating margins.

Okta sign, logo on headquarters building of identity and access management software company.

Michael Vi

We're almost through earnings season, and it has unsurprisingly been a tumultuous quarter for tech stocks. Especially in the mid-cap growth space, stocks have reacted wildly to earnings prints and guidance changes, as investors weigh valuations in the wake of higher interest

Data by YCharts

Okta outlook

Okta outlook (Okta Q1 earnings deck)

Okta Q1 results

Okta Q1 results (Okta Q1 earnings deck)

Okta Q1 gross margins

Okta Q1 gross margins (Okta Q1 earnings deck)

Okta Q1 operating margins

Okta Q1 operating margins (Okta Q1 earnings deck)

Gary Alexander
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

