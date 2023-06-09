Marcus Lindstrom

Elevator Pitch

My rating for QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) stock is a Sell.

I previously compared QS with the company's peers on various measures like "commercialization progress, EBITDA breakeven timeline, and valuations" in my February 23, 2023 article.

In this latest write-up, I determine that QuantumScape's recent poor share price performance is justified on the basis that investor sentiment towards QS is weak and the company's unchanged FY 2023 management guidance was below expectations. This explains my decision to lower my rating for QuantumScape from a Hold previously to a Sell now.

QS' Share Price Correction On Thursday Is Driven By Weak Investor Sentiment

QuantumScape's stock price fell by -7% to close at $6.81 at the end of the June 8, 2023 trading day. In my opinion, investors' sentiment towards QS' shares has turned negative following insider share sales and sell-side analyst rating downgrades.

It was disclosed earlier on Tuesday this week that QuantumScape's Chief Legal Officer and Head of Corporate Development, Michael McCarthy had recently sold 32,674 shares at an average price of $6.6375 on June 2, 2023. Whenever a member of a company's management team disposes of his or her shares, it is natural that such actions are viewed unfavorably by investors.

To make things worse, Wall Street has become increasingly bearish on QS. The average analyst rating (with 1 and 5 representing Strong Sells and Strong Buys, respectively) for QuantumScape has declined from 2.57 as of April 26, 2023 to 2.29 as of June 8, 2023. During the same time frame, the mean sell-side target price for QS was cut significantly by -17% from $7.83 to $6.50.

A June 8, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article highlighted that research firm Wolfe Research downgraded the rating for QS from "Peer Perform" to "Underperform" considering the company's "uncertain timeline to significant revenue contracts and profitability." I have already noted in my February 23, 2023 article for QuantumScape that the company lags behind its peers Enovix Corporation (ENVX) and Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) in terms of the expected time line for commercialization.

Furthermore, Wolfe Research's updated price target for QS was just $2 (source: S&P Capital IQ), implying a -71% downside from QuantumScape's last done share price of $6.81.

In a nutshell, negative read-throughs from the management's insider trades and the sell-side analysts' rating and price target changes have led to a major sell-down in QS' shares on Thursday.

QuantumScape's Unchanged Full-Year Guidance Is A Key Concern For Investors

Even prior to the substantial share price pull-back on Thursday June 8, QS' recent stock price performance has been poor. As per Seeking Alpha price data, QuantumScape's shares have fallen by -29% since my February 23, 2023 write-up was published. In this time period, the S&P 500 went up by +7%.

In my view, QuantumScape's disclosure of its Q1 2023 financial results and full-year FY 2023 guidance on April 26 after trading hours was a key reason for QS' stock price weakness in recent months. It is noteworthy that QuantumScape's shares fell by -15% in the four trading days following the company's first quarter results release. QS' non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share widened from -$0.21 for Q1 2022 to -$0.24 in Q1 2023 which turned out to be far worse than the market's consensus bottom line projection of -$0.19 per share.

But it was QuantumScape's unchanged financial guidance for full-year FY 2023 that really made investors worried. QS stuck with its earlier guidance of "capital expenditures of $100M to $150M and cash operating expenses of $225M to $275M" for this fiscal year as indicated in an April 26, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article.

At the company's first quarter earnings briefing, QS acknowledged that the company's "progress in the quarter (Q1 2023), both on OpEx and CapEx areas" wasn't sufficient to allow the company to "change (or improve) our guidance."

It is understandable that the market is assigning a hefty valuation discount to unprofitable companies (or worst still, pre-revenue ones like QS) in the current weak economic and financial market environment. QuantumScape hasn't done itself any favors by leaving its capital expenditure and operating cost guidance intact. While QS still guides for having sufficient liquidity to last till 2H 2025, investors are already pricing in potential dilutive fund raising for the company somewhere down the road.

QS Still Trades At A Premium To Peers

QuantumScape is still valued by the market at a much higher forward price-to-sales multiple as compared to its peers.

Peer Valuation Comparison For QuantumScape

Stock Consensus Forward Fiscal 2027 Price-To-Sales Valuation Metric The First Quarter Of Revenue Recognition QuantumScape 4.9 Q1 2024 (Consensus Estimate) Solid Power 3.3 Solid Power has been reporting revenue since it was listed in December 2021 Enovix Corporation 2.5 Q2 2022 (Actual) Click to enlarge

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Although SLDP and ENVX are no longer pre-revenue companies, they are currently trading at a significant discount to QS. As such, it is hard to make a case for QuantumScape's undervaluation based on a peer comparison, despite the stock's recent price correction. In other words, QuantumScape's shares appear to be overvalued.

Closing Thoughts

In my opinion, QS' -7% stock price decline on Thursday and the -29% share price fall following my earlier article are justified. Insider selling, analyst downgrades and unsatisfactory management guidance are all good reasons to be bearish on QuantumScape. As such, my current rating for QS is a Sell, as opposed to a Hold previously.