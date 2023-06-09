Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Townsquare Media: Business Model Showing Resiliency

Jun. 09, 2023 5:56 AM ETTownsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ)
Matthew Smith
  • Townsquare Media's digital-first strategy has led to growth in revenues and EBITDA, despite a difficult ad market.
  • TSQ sold off its cryptocurrency holdings and repurchased bonds below par, simplifying its balance sheet and reducing interest expenses.
  • Townsquare's stock has potential for further growth, with a 7-8% dividend yield and a possible valuation as a tech company if it can optimize its Ignite business.

Townsquare Media's digital first strategy is standing out from peers.

One of the best performing stocks in our portfolios this year is Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ), which has totally flipped its narrative and become a very

Townsquare Media Sells Crypto Currency Holdings

Townsquare appears to have sold off their crypto currency holdings in Q1, which is a move we have called for over the last year. (Townsquare Media Form 10-Q)

Townsquare Media Net Leverage

Even with TTM EBITDA declining this quarter, TSQ generated enough cash and repurchased enough debt to maintain their all-time low net leverage. (TSQ Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

Matthew Smith
Follow us on Twitter here: @theinvestar Previously a Trader/Portfolio Manager for a Treasury Office managing anywhere from $10-20 billion (treasury assets, retirement benefits, endowment related funds), currently part of a team that oversees an outside investment manager managing almost $30 billion. Previously the founder of theinvestar.com, LLC. theinvestar.com, LLC was a leading news provider on the potash and uranium mining industries supplying data services, commentary, interviews, investment news, newsletters and quarterly industry publications.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We may continue to purchase TSQ shares for personal and client portfolios.

