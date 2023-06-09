Michael Vi

Earnings drive the share price. That's conventional wisdom in the investing world, and Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is a case that proves the point.

In its first-quarter 2023 earnings release, the company described itself as "a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based Security, Compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100."

This slide, from the Q1-2023 earnings presentation, gives us a more granular look at Qualys' businesses:

Qualys Overview (May 2023 Investor Presentation)

As a cybersecurity and compliance company, it is part of a growing industry. Another slide from the same presentation offered this assessment of its total addressable market:

Total Addressable Market (May 2023 Investor Presentation)

In its 10-K for 2022, Qualys called its market space, "a highly fragmented and competitive environment." Its major competitors include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), Rapid7, Inc., and Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB).

Within that competitive environment, Qualys' revenue, EBITDA, and earnings have grown steadily and the share price-or at least the trendline-has risen steadily as well:

10-Year Price Chart (SeekingAlpha)

But the share price is really just the end of a line, an indication of how well the company has performed. By looking at the fundamentals underlying the price, we can better assess a stock's potential for the future. In my case, I wonder whether Qualys is suitable for an investor with a three to five-year horizon.

We'll start with total revenue, which has grown smoothly over the past decade:

QYLS Total Revenue (SeekingAlpha)

Over that period, revenue has roughly quintupled, from $99.21 million in 2013 to $507 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

EBITDA, which provides a snapshot of Qualys' earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation, has risen almost as steadily.

While growth in revenue and EBITDA was robust, growth in net income was spectacular, going from $3.11 million to $111.69 million over the same decade:

QLYS Net Income (SeekingAlpha)

The same holds for earnings per share, going from $0.07 in 2013 to $2.87 in 2023. Over that period, the number of shares outstanding went from 36 million in 2013 to 41.9 million in 2018, and back down to 38.8 million this year.

Fundamentals data, like those above, make Qualys an outstanding growth stock. Traditionally, observers of the software industry have discussed the Rule of 40. That rule states that SaaS companies with a combined revenue growth rate and profit margin of 40% or more should continue to be successful. Those with a score of less than 40% are more likely to have sustainability issues.

Qualys is not only above the 40% threshold but is now above the 60% threshold. Specifically, it is currently at 64%; still, rival CrowdStrike is several points higher.

Can the company keep growing aggressively in coming years? Probably. Not only is the total addressable market growing, as we have seen, but the firm has a growth strategy with four main elements:

Continued innovation and enhancement of its cloud platform and suite of solutions.

Expand the use of that suite by cross-selling to its existing customer base.

Capture new customers, "by targeting key accounts, releasing free IT, security and compliance services and expanding both our sales and marketing organization and network of channel partners." In addition, it plans to widen its global reach.

Look for acquisitions that would complement and expand the current functionality of its cloud platform.

But, does Qualys have the funds to pursue this growth strategy? According to this slide in the May presentation, it will have:

QLYS cash flow (May 2023 Investor Presentation)

That's backed up by its profitability status; the SeekingAlpha system gives it an 'A' rating. Underlying that are multiple metrics that show it outperforming the software sector (based on TTM, or Trailing Twelve-Month data):

QYLS Profitability Table (SeekingAlpha)

Margins like these make it possible for Qualys to keep churning out free cash flow. Since it does not pay a dividend nor repurchase too many shares (2.5 million shares for $154.5 million in 2022), most of its free cash flow is available to generate new growth.

Looking at growth rates, we can see it has done well in the past, especially when compared to its peers. On a year-over-year basis, it increased its revenue by 18.5%, while the industry median was 11.72%. EBITDA growth lagged the sector with 3.47%, compared to 8.82% for the sector. EPS diluted growth made up for that shortfall; it clocked Y-O-Y growth of 19.32% versus 9.61% for the sector.

The biggest knock against Qualys is its valuation, which SeekingAlpha gives a discouraging 'D+' rating. Based on Non-GAAP and TTM criteria, its P/E is higher than the sector median. That's 32.22 for the company and 19.07 for the sector.

The PEG ratio, using GAAP and TTM criteria, is 2.28 which is above the 1.00 to 2.00 fair-value range. The sector median is 0.72, which is in the undervalued range.

The Price/Sales ratio (TTM) is 9.48, versus the sector median of 2.82. The Price/Book ratio comes in at 15.60, almost four times higher than the sector median of 3.98.

However, another look at the 10-year price chart provides an alternative perspective. It shows a company that is trading at a discount to its recent highs, and appears unlikely to fall much further:

QYLS 10-Year Price Chart (SeekingAlpha)

Seeking Alpha analysts rate Qualys as a strong buy, Wall Street analysts and the quants rate it a hold.

Institutional investors, which is to say, the professional investors in our midst, appear to like the company very much. They've gobbled up 96.62% of the shares outstanding.

Based on my initial perceptions and early assessment that the price was too high, I expected to conclude with a Buy rating.

However, after looking at the price chart and institutional commitment, I've concluded that a Strong Buy is more appropriate. Sometimes, you have to pay a high price for high-quality fundamentals, to get a company suitable for at least the next three to five years.