British American Tobacco: Yes, It's Time To Catch The Falling Knives
Summary
- British American Tobacco stock has disappointed investors as it continued a steep slide from its highs in November 2022.
- The company's decision not to launch a new stock buyback program could have worried investors about whether its shares are really undervalued.
- However, the company's recent trading updates suggest it continues to do well in its reduced-risk products. Its legacy segment is also expected to recover.
- BTI's price action is also more constructive, with dip buyers returning over the past two weeks to defend against a further selloff.
- Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) has likely disappointed its holders since BTI topped out in November 2022. I anticipated buyers returning to support the pullback in January, but it has not panned out well.
Accordingly, BTI has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY), as BTI re-tested lows last seen in October 2020. As such, I'm not surprised that weak holders could have been driven to throw in the towel and rotate out, despite its attractive valuation.
I believe the main buy thesis undergirding BTI at the current levels is undoubtedly its valuation. Seeking Alpha Quant rated an "A+" (best possible) valuation grade for BTI. Moreover, its forward dividend yield of 8.3% is well above its 10Y average of 5.8%.
However, despite the highly appealing valuation, buyers have failed to return robustly, as selling pressure overwhelmed BTI over the past seven months. An attempted recovery in February 2023 was "torpedoed" as the company decided "not to launch a new share buyback program."
Panmure Gordon analysts shared their concerns then, suggesting it was "at best strange, at worst disconcerting." Why so? I think I can try to simplify the logic of stock buyback, leveraging the wisdom of Warren Buffett from Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) recent annual meeting in May.
Buffett reminded investors that "the decision to repurchase shares can be the dumbest or smartest thing, depending on the circumstances." He also stressed that "if the stock price is above intrinsic value, it's a no-brainer not to do a share repurchase program." However, he also articulated the "importance of growing the present business and making decisions on dividends before considering share buybacks."
As such, I believe that the optics of not buying back more BTI shares in the open market likely sent the wrong signal to BTI holders that its share was not considered "undervalued." Moreover, Morningstar applauded management's previous program, as it "created value because the shares were purchased at levels well below [its] fair value estimate."
However, I think the right way to think about the current situation is that BTI needs to be judicious about allocating capital in the current macro environment. Makes sense?
BTI is entering arguably the most transformative phase in its business as it attempts to reach £5 billion in revenue for its reduced risks segment by 2025. However, that segment delivered only £2.9 billion in revenue last year. As such, the company likely needs to allocate capital aggressively to invest in the segment to ensure it remains on track. And there's no guarantee of success, as the competition is intense.
Altria Group's (MO) purchase of NJoy attempts to reshape the market dynamics with Altria's extensive distribution network. Moreover, Philip Morris's (PM) re-entry with iQOS must be carefully watched. Hence, I believe while BTI's dividend safety is likely not in imminent danger (rated "C-" by Seeking Alpha Quant), the company needs to be cautious, given the continued need to invest and scale its reduced-risk segment.
Therefore, I'm assured that BTI has continued to see improvement in its reduced-risk products, as the company reported recently that "Vuse value share increased by 2.8 percentage points, reaching 38.8% in key vapor markets."
Moreover, its legacy tobacco segment is also seeing notable improvement, particularly in the premium segment. BTI noted sequential growth in its premium volume share "since the beginning of the year."
Notwithstanding, the company must still navigate the secular decline in tobacco products while coping with near-term headwinds in the discount segment. As such, I assessed that market operators were justified to reflect a wider margin of safety against BTI's valuation to account for these challenges.
However, the question is whether these headwinds have been sufficiently accounted for in BTI's current levels, allowing dip buyers an opportunity to return and try "catch the falling knives?"
With the steep selloff from BTI's November highs, I assessed that BTI had reached well-oversold conditions, allowing for a lower-risk entry point for dip buyers.
Notably, I also gleaned that buying sentiments have improved over the past two weeks, corroborated by the release of the company's trading update this week.
Therefore, given the steep selloff, I believe the risk/reward profile of buying the dips at the current levels is attractive relative to BTI's risk/reward profile.
Coupled with possibly less perilous macroeconomic headwinds moving ahead, a potentially sharp mean-reversion opportunity to the BTI's critical moving averages is increasingly possible.
So, it's time to catch the falling knives. As a note, I gleaned similar technical signals in Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) stock in a late May article. Accordingly, WBD has significantly outperformed the SPX over the past two weeks, notching a gain of more than 26% compared to the SPX's 3.4% uptick. Its valuation then was also an "A+," if that rings a bell.
Rating: Buy
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.