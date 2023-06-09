pixdeluxe/E+ via Getty Images

Back in March, I wrote that Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock needed to be lower for it to be worth taking a flyer on the stock. With the stock down over -20% since those comments, let's take a close look at the name.

Company Profile

As a quick reminder, PTON sells connected fitness products, including its Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Peloton Guide. It also sell connected fitness subscriptions that give subscribers unlimited access to video fitness classes taught by its instructors. Subscriptions are generally on a month-to-month basis.

While connected fitness product sales have traditionally been the larger piece of revenue for PTON, subscription revenue has recently become the larger contributor.

Post Earnings Sell-Off

PTON drifted lower following my initial article, then went down further following its Q3 earnings report in May. The stock fell -11.6% the following session after its earnings report, and has crept back a little bit since then.

The two big things I talked about in my initial report were inventory levels and gross margins. The pandemic led to a lot of demand pull-forward, which saw PTON misread future demand and order a lot of inventory to meet demand that never materialized. This led to major inventory issues and a lot of expensive storage costs to house all the excess inventory.

Q3 did not see a return to positive gross margins on its connected fitness products, which were once again negative. The company's gross profits on its connected fitness product were -$17.6 million on $324.1 million in revenue. Connected fitness product sales, meanwhile, were down -45% as well.

Notably, the company is also still well below pre-pandemic sales as well. For the March quarter 2020, it had connected fitness product sales of $420.2 million, and a gross profit of $190.2 on those sales.

Inventories were down to $625.7 million. That compares to $790.6 million at the end of December and $1.41 billion a year ago. That's a big decline, so it appears the company is headed in the right direction on the inventory front. However, March 2020 inventories were $194.2 million when it has more sales. Based on the pace of inventory reductions, it appears the company should be able to get to a pretty good spot by calendar year-end.

While the hardware business for PTON has been a disaster, the subscription side of the business does look quite healthy. Subscription revenue rose nearly 15% in Q3 to $424.7 million. Back in March 2020, subscription revenue was only $98.2 million, so it has grown by more than 4x since the start of the pandemic. Subscription margins were 67.8% in the quarter, so they are quite healthy.

Once the company can clean up its inventory, it still likely needs to reduce costs. G&A looks too high even if connected fitness product margins return to normal, while marketing costs also likely need to be reduced. However, it doesn't appear PTON is looking to reduce marketing costs anytime soon, as management is looking to re-brand the company, saying that many 57% of its users workouts are non-cycling related and 38% involve no PTON hardware at all.

In its FQ3 shareholder letter, Cep Barry McCarthy said:

"So what are we doing about that disconnect? Later this month we will relaunch our brand in order to better communicate the brand value proposition, and we will re-introduce the Peloton App with a tiered membership structure as a mobile gateway to our amazing fitness content from strength and meditation to outdoor running. Our goal in relaunching the App is to engage new categories of customers, drive top-of-the-funnel awareness for Peloton, and become a meaningful contributor of revenue for our business. The brand relaunch and the re-introduction of our Peloton App are two of our most important growth initiatives. Historically, we have experienced a seasonal decline in subscriber growth in Q4 FY. We're expecting a decline this year as well. Notwithstanding the relaunch, Q4 will be among our most challenging from a growth perspective".

I understand the messaging change, but the current cost structure doesn't fully support the business. That said, G&A is the bigger line item that needs to be scrutinized.

In my initial write-up, I also noted that the company did get hit with an import ban from the ITC for violating patents owned by Dish Network (DISH). The company decided to settle the matter with DISH, entering into a $75 million settlement and license agreement with the satellite TV operator. That will hurt the company's already struggling cash flow generation, but it does remove one risk it was facing.

Valuation and Conclusion

The last time I looked at PTON I tried to get to a steady-state valuation of the business, which is what it would be worth it the company didn't really try to grow.

The subscription business is run-rating at $1.15 billion gross profit, up slightly from when I last looked at it. Theoretically, trying to steady state that part of the business, maybe it can get costs down to $600 million. That's taking out a lot of costs, but you're taking out most of S&M and R&D, and some G&A, as we're just looking to run the business to keep revenue flat. Put a 7x multiple on that and you get about an almost ~$11 stock price.

I think you're starting to see a glimpse of a light at the end of the tunnel with the inventory issues possibly getting to a decent position by year-end. That should help with connected product margins, and then the focus can turn to seeing what the business looks like in a more normalized environment. The subscription business has been strong, so I think there is some value there under the proper cost structure.

Next quarter is seasonally weak and the company will also issue full-year fiscal 2024 guidance. I don't really want to get in front of those events, so I'm going to keep my rating. However, I think the possibility of taking a flyer on the stock is starting to become more attractive.