Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Reasons DocuSign's Q1 Results Were Impressive

Jun. 09, 2023 6:33 AM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)
Diesel profile picture
Diesel
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • Many people claimed that DOCU's business would stop growing in the post-pandemic world, but the company continues to prove people wrong.
  • DocuSign reported strong Q1 results, with 12% growth in total revenues, defying predictions of a slowdown post-COVID lockdowns.
  • The company's margins remain high, with gross margins at 80-82% and operating margins at 24-25%, despite increased competition.
  • DOCU's operating cash flow increased to $233.6 million (close to $1 billion annualized), and the stock is considered cheap at its current valuation (12x annualized operating cash flow), offering investors a margin of safety.

Signing business contract concept. Online business contract Electronic signature, e-signing, digital document management, paperless office, on a futuristic virtual interface screen.

Userba011d64_201

On June 8th, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its financial results for the last quarter. The results were surprisingly stronger than expected in many aspects and this could be good news for the investors. Below are the three reasons why investors should

Analyst estimates of DOCU earnings.

Analyst estimates of DOCU earnings. (Seeking Alpha)

DOCU earnings surprises.

DOCU earnings surprises. (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
1.42K Followers
I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOCU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.