On June 8th, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its financial results for the last quarter. The results were surprisingly stronger than expected in many aspects and this could be good news for the investors. Below are the three reasons why investors should take notice of DOCU's recent results.

Reason 1: Revenue growth continues to impress

Back in 2020, many people said that DOCU's growth would come to a halt once COVID lockdowns end and people return to office. It was predicted that once life returns to "normal", signing documents digitally won't be necessary and this company will see its revenues die down as it was seen as a "one trick pony" or a purely stay-home play.

It turns out that the critics of the company were wrong. Three years later, the company is still posting double-digit growth. In the last quarter DOCU posted 12% in total revenues, 12% in subscription revenues and 14% in professional services revenues when analysts were only expecting it to grow its revenues by about 9%. Even as workers are returning to office and home sales mostly dried up (partly due to high interest rates, partly due to lack of supply), this company continues to post strong growth. Also keep in mind that most of the revenues posted by the company are subscription revenues which are highly sticky in the long run.

The company basically proved that its growth story is still intact and it's still here to stay regardless of environmental factors. The company is taking advantage of diversifying its products, offerings and customers which is adding to its resiliency in the long run.

Also the company posted 17% YoY growth in international revenues and its international growth is barely getting started. So far, DOCU operates directly in only a handful countries outside of the US (Australia, Canada, England, Brazil, France and Germany) and we can expect it to grow its revenues tremendously when it launches its products in more countries. In the last quarter, 25% of the company's total revenues came from outside of the US and we can expect this to increase as the company moves to new markets that are less saturated.

Reason 2: Margins are still very strong

Up until 2-3 years ago, DOCU enjoyed an environment where it virtually didn't have any competition and it was able to enjoy the dominance of digital signature market by itself. In capitalism, when a company starts making money in a new industry, other companies seize the opportunity and competition comes in. Many people predicted that once competition starts coming in, DOCU's dominance would be threatened and the company's margins would drop significantly.

Yet this is not happening. The company's margins are still holding up at very high rates. As of last quarter (and based on company's guidance for the rest of the year), DOCU's gross margins sit at 80-82% and the company's operating margins sit at 24-25% (both non-GAAP figures). Sure, there are many pressures pushing against the company's profit margins such as competition, economic factors, return to office and slowdown of home sales but the company is making up for it by increasing its efficiencies, economies of scale and pricing power.

Based on the company's FY24 guidance, it is looking at $2.71 billion in revenues, 81% in gross margins and 23% in operating margins. In other words it's looking to generate $2.18 billion in gross profits and $620 million in operating profits. To put things into perspective, the company's current market cap is $12 billion so it's selling for less than 6 times its forward gross profits and 20 times its forward operating profits. It's pretty cheap for a company growing in double digits.

Reason 3: Operating cash flow was impressive

In the last quarter, the company posted an operating cash flow of $233.6 million, up from $196.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. Last quarter's operating cash flow gives us an annualized rate of $934 million and this gives the company a valuation of 13 times its annualized operating cash flow. Based on this metric, we are looking at a growth company priced like a non-growing company.

Conclusion

DOCU continues to defy odds and the company's success story continues. People wrote this company off for dead by claiming that its business would die off once life returns to normal and people return to office and that it would suffer immensely when competition shows up but none of these happened. The company is still growing, increasing its profitability, improving its margins and generating tons of cash flow. This is actually the first time in years that we can genuinely say that the stock is cheap.

Below you will see analyst estimates for DOCU's earnings for the next 5 years. Some people will consider these estimates to be too aggressive but the company has a history of beating estimates.

Analyst estimates of DOCU earnings. (Seeking Alpha)

As a matter of fact, the company beat estimates in all of the last 5 years.

DOCU earnings surprises. (Seeking Alpha)

Even if the company were to miss these estimates by as much as 25%, it would still be super cheap at the current valuation which gives investors plenty of margin of safety.

In summary, I like what I saw with DOCU's earnings, and the company looks like it will continue to prove naysayers wrong for the foreseeable future. Of course no investment ever is risk-free and there are always risks associated with every investment, but DOCU is currently cheaper than it has been in a very long time and the company continues to execute and deliver strong financial results.