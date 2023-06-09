StevieS/iStock via Getty Images

June 8th ended up being a very exciting day for shareholders of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT). Shares of the company spiked, closing up about 14.3% after management announced that it was embarking on a strategic alternatives review for two of its three operating segments. Although this does not mean that a change is guaranteed, it does mean that management is looking for ways to generate significant value. When you really dig into the numbers, this makes the company quite attractive. And, in truth, this initiative is an incredibly logical way for the company to proceed.

Big changes are possible

Before I dive into what management announced, I should touch on the three core operations that comprise International Game Technology. According to management, the company operates as a global leader in gaming that focuses on a variety of activities such as lotteries, gaming machines, sports betting, and even digital gaming. The first of its segments is known as the Global Lottery segment. This unit accounts for roughly 61% of the company's overall revenue. Through it, the company provides customers with a unique set of lottery solutions such as point of sale machines that can be electronically linked with a centralized transaction processing system that keeps track of lottery data, instant ticket games, and more.

Next in line, we have the Global Gaming segment. This unit is responsible for roughly 34% of the company's revenue. And through it, the company designs, develops, assembles, and sells cabinets, games, systems, and software for customers in the regulated gaming markets. Specifically, it focuses on servicing casino operators and government organizations. And finally, we have the PlayDigital segment, which is responsible for the remaining 5% of sales. This unit produces and assembles configurable products, systems, content, and services that are geared toward digital gaming activities. Some of its offerings provide customers with remote game server solutions and digital gaming services that improve player experiences and generate additional marketing opportunities for all parties involved.

International Gaming Technology

Geographically speaking, International Game Technology is an interesting firm. I say this because technically the business is headquartered out of the UK. And yet, only 1.6% of its revenue comes from its domestic market. Its largest exposure is to the US, which is responsible for 55.7% of the company's overall revenue. And the second largest contributor to the firm's top line is Italy. That nation has grown to be rather important for the business, accounting for an impressive 25.1% of sales.

Even though there is significant overlap between these different segments, there are also significant differences. And those differences, combined with differing market opportunities, has created some rather lopsided performance. Consider the largest segment known as Global Lottery. After seeing revenue spike from $2.16 billion in 2020 to $2.81 billion in 2021, before dropping to $2.59 billion last year. A good portion of this pain from 2021 to 2022, about $145 million in all, was driven by foreign currency fluctuations. However, the company also suffered from a reduction in same store sales for instant and draw based games in Italy totaling 8.5%, and a $45 million constant currency decrease associated with the company's commercial services in Italy. On the same store side of things, management attributed the decline to higher consumer discretionary spending in the prior year that was done in lieu of other entertainment options during the pandemic. Revenue weakness continued into the 2023 fiscal year. Sales of $624 million came in lower than the $680 million reported one year earlier.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, the picture associated with Global Gaming has also been rather mixed. As the chart above illustrates, both operating income and EBITDA declined from 2021 to 2022. And just like with revenue, operating income and EBITDA continued to worsen in the current fiscal year relative to last year. In contrast, both the Global Gaming and PlayDigital segments of the company continue to show rapid expansion on both the top and bottom lines. Although PlayDigital is still rather small, having generated revenue of $209 million in 2022, it is shockingly generating positive operating income and positive EBITDA. It's not every day that you have a small operating unit that, in the three years ending in 2022, achieved 34.8% annualized revenue growth while simultaneously seeing operating income spike from $6 million to $50 million, while EBITDA more than tripled from $22 million to $68 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Management has attributed this sales increase to the firm's continued expansion into new jurisdictions, as well as stronger demand for its content and platforms in existing markets for both its iGaming and sports betting solutions. The firm's purchase of iSoftBet in a deal valued at 162 million euros also helped on this front. Perhaps even more impressive has been the growth associated with the Global Gaming segment. From 2020 through 2022, revenue shot up from $837 million to $1.42 billion. Rising demand for installed base units helped to push yields on the devices up 10% from 2021 to 2022 alone. The company also benefited from higher systems and software revenue thanks in large part to growth in the number of active poker machines that were previously inactive because of COVID-19 restrictions. But even more significant than that was a 48% surge in gaming terminals revenue thanks to strong demand and a 6% contribution from higher average prices. As the chart below illustrates, profits also improved drastically during this time.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

It is because of this disparity between Global Lottery and the other two segments, I believe, that management decided to initiate the review of strategic alternatives for both the Global Gaming and PlayDigital segments of the company. They did not say exactly what was on their mind. But they did say that they are considering a 'broad range of potential alternatives, including but not limited to a sale, merger or spin-off, as well as retaining and further investing in' these units if other options don't make sense. Even though there are differences between these units, it's when those differences exist that a company stands to benefit the most from making a major move. The fact of the matter is that units that behave differently from an operational perspective often have different needs. By splitting them off, whether that be by selling them, spinning them off, or something else, or by attracting outside investment into them, management has the ability to better focus on what is needed in order to optimize each part of the company.

Unfortunately, we don't know yet what will transpire. More likely than not, it will take several months before we find out anything further. But we do know that the company has retained outside advisors and legal counsel, so they are clearly serious about making some sort of move. In instances like this, it's fine for investors to get optimistic. But it's important not to get carried away. The good news, in my opinion, is that getting carried away is very difficult with this particular enterprise. I say this because of how cheap shares are.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced on a forward basis using estimates for 2023, as well as using data from 2022. The forward numbers are based on the midpoint of management's guidance for the year of operating cash flow of $950 million off of revenue of between $4.1 billion and $4.3 billion. The lower end of the range for operating cash flow was $900 million, while the upper end of the range was $1 billion. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the $950 million midpoint would likely come in closer to $1.17 billion. No guidance was given when it came to EBITDA. But if we assume that it will increase at the same rate that operating cash flow is expected to, we would anticipate a reading of $1.76 billion for the year. That compares to the $1.66 billion the company reported one year earlier.

Now, this is not to say that everything is great. Another benefit behind a potential move by management is that the company might be able to pay down some of the massive amount of debt that it has on its books. Net debt as of the end of the most recent quarter was $4.99 billion. That implies a net leverage ratio of 3 using data from last year and a net leverage ratio of 2.84 using estimates for this year. Although not in danger territory, it is most certainly elevated. And in a high interest rate environment, the prospect of having to recycle this debt and pay higher interest expense, it's not exactly pleasant. A spinoff would allow the parent company to unload some of this debt onto the new enterprise. Meanwhile, a sale could allow the company to pay down its debt outright.

Takeaway

From all that I can see, International Game Technology seems to be doing reasonably well. Even after seeing the share price pop higher, the stock looks to be trading on the cheap. Add on top of this the benefit that could come from a big transaction, and I would make the case that the company should be considered a 'strong buy' candidate at this time.